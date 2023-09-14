 

Corey Feldman Files For Legal Separation From Wife Courtney Anne One Month After Announcing Split

In his filing, which was submitted on Tuesday, September 12, the 'Lost Boys' actor additionally stated that he wants to block the court's ability to award spousal support for his wife of six years.

AceShowbiz - Corey Feldman has really given up on his marriage to Courtney Anne. One month after announcing their split, "The Lost Boys" star reportedly filed for legal separation from his wife of six years.

The 52-year-old filed his petition to a Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, September 12. According to the legal docs, he said that he and his spouse has been separated since June 22 of this year. The actor also cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason of their split.

Corey additionally stated that he wants to block the court's ability to award spousal support for his now-ex. There is no issue of child support since they don't have any children together.

Corey confirmed he's called it quits with Courtney on August 7. "It is with great sadness that Courtney and I have made the decision to separate after many wonderful years together. We have been through so much together and still have much love and respect for each other," he told Page Six at the time.

"There is no one to blame," he further elaborated. "This is a case of life becoming really hard, Courtney dealing with health issues, and two people who have grown apart and now find themselves at a crossroads."

"Due to Courtney's health concerns and the process of healing, we both feel it's not in her best interest to continue on [their current tour] 'Love Retours 23' at this time," he continued. "On behalf of myself and my band, we all love her and ask for your prayers in wishing her a speedy recovery. We don't know what the future will hold, but we know that the love we have for each other is not going anywhere."

Courtney herself also released a statement to the outlet. "It is with a deep and heavy sadness that I am announcing my separation from Corey," she said. "We've shared some amazing times together both private and public, and I will always cherish these moments we've shared together. I love him dearly and I always will."

During the chat, Courtney also discussed her health issues. "I've struggled for two years with health issues old and new; and this has taken a massive toll on me and my family," she shared. "I always try to keep positive and a light heart regardless of what I am going through physically, but sadly it has now crossed a threshold where I can no longer continue on with the tour."

"It's been a long journey of dealing with my own chronic fatigue syndrome which makes it difficult to keep up with the high energy of touring and traveling from place to place," she added. "However, I do wish 'My Love, Husband, & Friend' and the bandmates a happy tour and the very best out there. I know they will be amazing as they put on a great show."

