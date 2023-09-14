Selena Gomez Vows to Never Be a 'Meme' Again After Her Reaction to Chris Brown's VMAs Nod Went Viral

Instagram Music

The 'Only Murders in the Building' appeared to look disgusted with CB's nomination for Best RnB during the live show as he was nominated in the category for 'How Does It Feel', his collaboration with Chloe Bailey.

Sep 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez was seemingly not too pleased that people laughed at her shady reaction to Chris Brown's nomination at the 2023 MTV VMAs. The "Only Murders in the Building" star vowed to never be a "meme" again after she went viral on X (formerly Twitter) over her sour face.

"I will never be a meme again," the 31-year-old former Disney darling wrote on Instagram Story after the Tuesday, September 12 ceremony. "I'd rather sit still than be dragged for being myself. Much love."

Selena appeared to look disgusted with CB's nomination for Best R&B during the live show. Breezy was nominated in the category for "How Does It Feel", his collaboration with Chloe Bailey. Right as his name was read by the announcer, Selena immediately scrunched her nose and pouted her lips.

Her face, however, quickly changed when Yung Bleu's name was mentioned as the next nominee. She flashed a smile, hinting at her approval of the nominated artist.

It was not the only headline-making moment that Selena made at the event. She also raised people's eyebrows for covering her ear during Olivia Rodrigo's performance.

"Not Selena Gomez covering her ears during Olivia Rodrigo performance," one person tweeted. Another added, "Selena being weird towards Nicki [Minaj] and Olivia.. but she's supposedly the 'nice innocent girl' that's an EVIL mean girl."

Selena has cleared things up though. In the comments section of a BuzzFeed Celeb post about the moment, she explained, "I heard a loud noise and it scared me."

