 

Selena Gomez Vows to Never Be a 'Meme' Again After Her Reaction to Chris Brown's VMAs Nod Went Viral

Selena Gomez Vows to Never Be a 'Meme' Again After Her Reaction to Chris Brown's VMAs Nod Went Viral
Instagram
Music

The 'Only Murders in the Building' appeared to look disgusted with CB's nomination for Best RnB during the live show as he was nominated in the category for 'How Does It Feel', his collaboration with Chloe Bailey.

  • Sep 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez was seemingly not too pleased that people laughed at her shady reaction to Chris Brown's nomination at the 2023 MTV VMAs. The "Only Murders in the Building" star vowed to never be a "meme" again after she went viral on X (formerly Twitter) over her sour face.

"I will never be a meme again," the 31-year-old former Disney darling wrote on Instagram Story after the Tuesday, September 12 ceremony. "I'd rather sit still than be dragged for being myself. Much love."

Selena appeared to look disgusted with CB's nomination for Best R&B during the live show. Breezy was nominated in the category for "How Does It Feel", his collaboration with Chloe Bailey. Right as his name was read by the announcer, Selena immediately scrunched her nose and pouted her lips.

  Editors' Pick

Her face, however, quickly changed when Yung Bleu's name was mentioned as the next nominee. She flashed a smile, hinting at her approval of the nominated artist.

It was not the only headline-making moment that Selena made at the event. She also raised people's eyebrows for covering her ear during Olivia Rodrigo's performance.

"Not Selena Gomez covering her ears during Olivia Rodrigo performance," one person tweeted. Another added, "Selena being weird towards Nicki [Minaj] and Olivia.. but she's supposedly the 'nice innocent girl' that's an EVIL mean girl."

Selena has cleared things up though. In the comments section of a BuzzFeed Celeb post about the moment, she explained, "I heard a loud noise and it scared me."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sexyy Red Denies Feeling 'Bored' in Viral Pic From 2023 MTV VMAs, Admits She Was Just Hungry

Corey Feldman Files For Legal Separation From Wife Courtney Anne One Month After Announcing Split
Related Posts
MTV VMAs 2023: Selena Gomez's Shady Reaction to Chris Brown's Nomination Goes Viral

MTV VMAs 2023: Selena Gomez's Shady Reaction to Chris Brown's Nomination Goes Viral

Selena Gomez Celebrating After Hitting One Billion Mark on Spotify

Selena Gomez Celebrating After Hitting One Billion Mark on Spotify

Selena Gomez Hugs Brooklyn Beckham Before Attending Beyonce Concert With Nicola Peltz

Selena Gomez Hugs Brooklyn Beckham Before Attending Beyonce Concert With Nicola Peltz

Selena Gomez Feels Uninspired to Write Sad Songs

Selena Gomez Feels Uninspired to Write Sad Songs

Latest News
Corey Feldman Files For Legal Separation From Wife Courtney Anne One Month After Announcing Split
  • Sep 14, 2023

Corey Feldman Files For Legal Separation From Wife Courtney Anne One Month After Announcing Split

John Mayer Announces Special L.A. Show to Raise Funds for His Veterans Charity
  • Sep 14, 2023

John Mayer Announces Special L.A. Show to Raise Funds for His Veterans Charity

Selena Gomez Vows to Never Be a 'Meme' Again After Her Reaction to Chris Brown's VMAs Nod Went Viral
  • Sep 14, 2023

Selena Gomez Vows to Never Be a 'Meme' Again After Her Reaction to Chris Brown's VMAs Nod Went Viral

'Batgirl' Directors Dish on the Worst Part of the Movie Axing
  • Sep 14, 2023

'Batgirl' Directors Dish on the Worst Part of the Movie Axing

Sexyy Red Denies Feeling 'Bored' in Viral Pic From 2023 MTV VMAs, Admits She Was Just Hungry
  • Sep 14, 2023

Sexyy Red Denies Feeling 'Bored' in Viral Pic From 2023 MTV VMAs, Admits She Was Just Hungry

'Killers of the Flower Moon' Director Changed Leonardo DiCaprio's Role Over Fear It's Too White
  • Sep 14, 2023

'Killers of the Flower Moon' Director Changed Leonardo DiCaprio's Role Over Fear It's Too White

Most Read
Shakira Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Flexibility Ahead of Her Performance at 2023 MTV VMAs
Music

Shakira Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Flexibility Ahead of Her Performance at 2023 MTV VMAs

MTV VMAs 2023: Doja Cat Raises Eyebrows With Spider Web Dress, Saweetie Licks Her Bone on Red Carpet

MTV VMAs 2023: Doja Cat Raises Eyebrows With Spider Web Dress, Saweetie Licks Her Bone on Red Carpet

Ed Sheeran Crashes Las Vegas Wedding After Defending Concert Cancellation for Fans' Safety

Ed Sheeran Crashes Las Vegas Wedding After Defending Concert Cancellation for Fans' Safety

Jennifer Lopez's First Album in Nearly a Decade Will Be Released Under New Partnership With BMG

Jennifer Lopez's First Album in Nearly a Decade Will Be Released Under New Partnership With BMG

MTV VMAs 2023: Olivia Rodrigo Leaves Audience Confused With Stage Malfunction During Performances

MTV VMAs 2023: Olivia Rodrigo Leaves Audience Confused With Stage Malfunction During Performances

MTV VMAs 2023: Selena Gomez's Shady Reaction to Chris Brown's Nomination Goes Viral

MTV VMAs 2023: Selena Gomez's Shady Reaction to Chris Brown's Nomination Goes Viral

JoJo Siwa Praises Everleigh LaBrant Over 'Insanely Catchy' Song About Taylor Swift Despite Backlash

JoJo Siwa Praises Everleigh LaBrant Over 'Insanely Catchy' Song About Taylor Swift Despite Backlash

Slipknot's Frontman Corey Taylor Battling 'Constant Pain' While on Tour

Slipknot's Frontman Corey Taylor Battling 'Constant Pain' While on Tour

Steven Tyler 'Bleeding' From Vocal Cord Injury, Forced to Postpone Aerosmith Farewell Tour Shows

Steven Tyler 'Bleeding' From Vocal Cord Injury, Forced to Postpone Aerosmith Farewell Tour Shows