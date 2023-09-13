MTV VMAs 2023: Selena Gomez's Shady Reaction to Chris Brown's Nomination Goes Viral

Instagram Music

The 'Only Murders in the Building' star is caught sneering when Breezy's nomination in the Best RnB category is read, prompting immediate reactions from social media users.

Sep 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez has gone viral over her shady reaction to Chris Brown's nomination at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. The singer/actress has received tons of online responses after she appeared to look disgusted with the "Beautiful People" singer's nomination for Best R&B during the live show.

Breezy was nominated in the category for "How Does It Feel", his collaboration with Chloe Bailey. Right as his name was read by the announcer, she immediately scrunched her nose and pouted her lips.

The 31-year-old star's face quickly changed when Yung Bleu's name was mentioned as the next nominee. She flashed a smile, hinting at her approval to the nominated artist.

After videos of the blink-and-you-miss-it moment were posted online on various accounts, fans couldn't help giving their two cents on it. Many praised Selena for her reaction as many assumed that she doesn't support the controversial musician with a history of domestic violence.

"She's so real," one person reacted to the video. A Selenator gushed, "queen I love her," and a third claimed, "she represents all of us." A fourth chimed in, "I would've reacted the same way. Chris brown shouldn't be eligible for any awards."

Another agreed as saying, "As everybody should [applause emojis] she doesn't support abusers." A sixth person added, "One thing about Selena is that you always know exactly what she's thinking at any given moment. like she can be really real at points I'll give her that..."

On the other hand, Selena received support from her longtime bestie Taylor Swift at the Tuesday, September 12 event. The "Anti-Hero" hitmaker was seen dancing and waving her hands in the air when Selena won the Best Afrobeats award for her collaboration with Rema, "Calm Down".

The two also posed together inside Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. They were pictured standing close to each other with Selena wrapping her hands around Taylor's waist, and the latter put her hand over Selena's shoulder.

You can share this post!