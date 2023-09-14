Sexyy Red Denies Feeling 'Bored' in Viral Pic From 2023 MTV VMAs, Admits She Was Just Hungry

Intagram Music

Sep 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sexyy Red made headlines over her attitude at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. After a photo of her looking "bored" at the annual ceremony went viral, the "Ah Thousand Jugs" hitmaker revealed that she was just hungry.

In the said picture, which was shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, September 12, the 25-year-old was seen looking annoyed in her seat. The snap in question featured Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez posing for a camera next to the female rapper.

The user who posted the image wrote, "Sexyy look bored," adding a crying emoji. Catching wind of the post, Sexxy simply replied, "Man I'm hungry."

In another tweet, the St. Louis native asked, "So the VMAs ain't got no food fr?" The hip-hop artist also divulged that she tried to order food through UberEats, but she said the delivery person couldn't enter the venue. "They ain't let my Uber eats in man," she lamented.

A number of Internet users couldn't help but laugh at Sexxy's innocence. "Im sorry she's funny ash," one person wrote after The Shade Room re-shared the raptress' tweets on Instagram. "I like to eat too sis I feel you," another commented, adding a crying laughing emoji, while someone else poked fun at her, "You better eat that money you keep holding up like a sandwich."

Last month, Sexyy Red caught some flak after revealing that she's not a fan of safe sex. During a conversation with Lil Yachty, she recalled the time a friend and her partner got busy on her couch and left a condom behind in the trash bin. She ended up being questioned about it by the guy she was seeing at the time.

"That wasn't my condom. I don't use condoms baby," she told her boyfriend at the time, before proudly declaring, "I'm the raw dog queen."

Many have since slammed Sexxy over her confession. "Omg! That's not safe nor sexy. Should've kept it a secret. Throw the whole generation away!" someone reacted to the interview. Another similarly commented, "That's gross. SMH I'm too terrified of getting pregnant to even consider this type of lifestyle."

