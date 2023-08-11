Sexyy Red Leaves People Appalled With Her Unprotected Sex Confession

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Pound Town' hitmaker faces backlash as she's accused of promoting unhealthy lifestyle after proudly declaring herself 'the raw queen dog' during a discussion with Lil Yachty.

AceShowbiz - Sexyy Red has caught some flak after spilling her bedroom antics. Sharing TMI during her appearance in a new episode of Lil Yachty's "A Safe Space", the raptress has landed in hot water for revealing that she's not a fan of safe sex.

During a conversation with the "One Night" emcee, she recalled the time a friend and her partner got busy on her couch and left a condom behind in the trash bin. She ended up being questioned about it by the guy she was seeing at the time.

"That wasn't my condom. I don't use condoms baby," the 25-year-old told her boyfriend at the time, before proudly declaring, "I'm the raw dog queen."

Sexyy's shocking confession has left many social media users grossed out. "Omg! That's not safe nor sexy. Should've kept it a secret. Throw the whole generation away!" someone reacted to the interview. Another similarly commented, "That's gross. SMH I'm too terrified of getting pregnant to even consider this type of lifestyle."

A third person slammed the "Pound Town" hitmaker, "Lord it gets worse every time she opens that mouth. She has to be stopped." Another warned her, "When you catch something you can't get rid of don't say nothing !!"

One social media user begged, "Don't promote this type of reckless behavior," while someone else advised others, "Young girls please don't follow this behavior! Protect yourself! Cherish your body !"

Following Sexyy's shocking confession, it only makes sense now how she caught STD. During an appearance on the "Lip Service" podcast in June, she admitted that she had chlamydia twice, which she reflected in her lyrics.

"Damn this n***a burnt me/ P***y like a cig," she mentioned the lyrics in question, before explaining the situation behind it, "I had chlamydia before twice." She said she caught the STD after hooking up with an ex following their breakup.

"I went and did me, and he did him. And then we missed each other, came back together. [And] something wasn't right," she recalled. "We both was like, 'What the f**k is that smell?' And we went to the doctor together and yup... We still don't know who did it."

