Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn Expecting First Child
The 'Magic Mike' actor and his model wife are preparing for parenthood as the newly-wed couple are expecting their first child, five months after their nuptials.

  • Mar 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Magic Mike" star Alex Pettyfer is set to be a dad five months after exchanging vows with Leonardo Dicaprio's model ex, Toni Garrn.

The German stunner has revealed she is six months pregnant.

The 25 year old made the surprise announcement via Vogue Germany on Instagram on Friday (05Mar21), sharing a series of photos of her growing bump.

"I've been keeping this secret for... pretty much 6 months exactly," she said. "FINALLY I can share my biggest news with you all. Let the journey begin!"

Toni added, "I guess what it means for me is that my life is definitely changing forever. What was my first reaction when I found out? I think my first thought was 'finally'. I was very excited. The best thing about being pregnant is definitely waking up every day and knowing I'm pregnant. It's such a happy feeling. I touch my belly and I'm just super excited to have my little one inside me."

"I think my life already changed but it's a good year for me to have a baby because everything else already slowed down so much. My brain has the patience and the time to be very fulfilled and present to be a parent. Which I would love to be. I dream of the way his or her face is going to look, the way it's going to be and smell. I just can't wait to meet my baby!"

Garrn and Pettyfer wed in October (20).

