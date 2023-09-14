 

Jonathan Majors Breaks Up a Fight Between High School Girls at In-N-Out, 'Hopes' They Were Uninjured

Hours after stopping two high school girls from attacking one another, the 34-year-old Marvel star reveals that he actually didn't know the students personally.

AceShowbiz - Jonathan Majors just did a good deed during his recent visit to an In-N-Out outlet. When stopping by the burger joint on Sunset Boulevard, California, the "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" villain broke up a high school fight.

The incident took place on Monday, September 11. Hours after stopping two girls from attacking one another, the 34-year-old revealed to TMZ that he actually didn't know the students personally. "I didn't know them," he claimed. "There was a school fight, I saw it."

When speaking to the outlet, Jonathan said he was hoping the girls were uninjured. He also gave wisdom to the two high school girls who were fighting, adding, "Stay cool."

That aside, Jonathan has been entangled in a legal issue since March. That month, he was arrested after allegedly assaulting his then-partner, Grace Jabbari. He was accused of slapping his ex before putting his hands around her neck, ultimately resulting in visible injuries.

The "Creed III" star was subsequently charged with accounts of assault and aggravated harassment. He has pleaded not guilty to the four charges leveled against him. Another charge, of strangulation, was dropped.

In August, it was unveiled that Jonathan showed up at the New York Criminal Court for a trial. However, the prosecution was not prepared to present their case due to the absence of the accuser, who had reportedly fled the country as authorities sought to charge her with assault.

