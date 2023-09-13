Yung Miami Unfazed by Pregnancy Rumor Following Her 2023 MTV VMAs Appearance

Instagram Celebrity

The City Girls star reposts a picture of her in her MTV Video Music Awards dress that made her look like she's having a bun in the oven in response to a social media user's inquiry.

AceShowbiz - Yung Miami is seemingly too proud of her look at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards that she couldn't be bothered by a pregnancy speculation that occurred after her appearance that night. Instead of addressing the rumor, the raptress has reposted a picture of her in the dress that made her look like she's eating for two.

For the prize-giving event that took place on Tuesday night, September 12 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the one-half of City Girls opted to get risque in a daring dark gray one-piece that featured dramatic sleeves. She paired the dress with silver high heels and also wore oversized sunglasses.

The dress' high cut offered a look of her tattoo on the waist and a glimpse of her belly. Upon seeing a picture that captured the star from the side, an X (formerly Twitter) user couldn't help but wonder if the raptress is pregnant.

Sharing the photo of Miami at the event on the micro-blogging site, the said user commented on it, "Is caresha pregnant?" The fan's tweet didn't go unnoticed by Miami, who decided to repost it without any response to the question.

The Miami-born star also reshared another photo from the same event that showed her from the front. "caresha unedited," read the caption accompanying the original post.

Miami herself posted several pictures of her posing on the pink carpet of the MTV VMAs. Looking confident, she captioned one of the snaps, "Stripes on this p***y so he call me tiggerrr!!!"

Miami received two nominations at the MTV VMAs, Best Collaboration and Best Hip Hop for her collaboration with Diddy a.k.a. P. Diddy, "Gotta Move On". She didn't win in any categories, but took the stage to join Diddy during his performance of hit greatest hits medley. The hip-hop mogul was also honored with the Global Icon Award at the ceremony.

