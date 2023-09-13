Julia Fox Channels Inner Bride at New York Fashion Week

Instagram Celebrity

Sep 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Julia Fox went full bridal while attending an event during New York Fashion Week. The "Uncut Gems" actress opted for a bridal-inspired look when stepping out in Manhattan for the Wiederhoeft show on Tuesday, September 12.

For the show, Julia donned an ultra-short corset dress with an embroidered bodice, a full skirt and large bow detailing around the waist. The 33-year-old paired her look with sky-high, strappy white pumps and dramatic opera gloves.

Completing her head-turning style, the mom of one wore a sparkling silver ring and an over-the-top floor-length, voluminous veil. She also had a tiny white purse that spelled out "Til Death Do Us Part" with her.

Julia's appearance came after she defended her racy outfit while attending the launch of PrettyLittleThing's collaboration with supermodel Naomi Campbell earlier this month. At the event, she made sure she got everyone's attention by donning a chain bra with metal pasties and chain bottoms.

Julia made a little attempt to cover her modesty as she paired her barely-there outfit with a floor-length black leather trench coat and matching black leather boots. She, however, left the coat unbuttoned as if she wanted to showcase her risque choice of attire.

In an interview a few days later, Julia acknowledged the backlash. "I got in trouble for that one," the former girlfriend of Kanye West told Entertainment Tonight. "There were a lot of haters, being like, 'This is unacceptable. This is setting such a bad example.' But, it's like, 'Why? It's just my body.' "

The model then wondered, "Is my body, like, ugly? Is my body a crime? Did my body slap your grandma? The way that they were acting, it was like, 'What the heck!' "

