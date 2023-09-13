 

Julia Fox Channels Inner Bride at New York Fashion Week

Julia Fox Channels Inner Bride at New York Fashion Week
Instagram
Celebrity

The 33-year-old 'Uncut Gems' actress opts for a bridal-inspired look when stepping out in Manhattan for the Wiederhoeft show during the New York Fashion Week.

  • Sep 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Julia Fox went full bridal while attending an event during New York Fashion Week. The "Uncut Gems" actress opted for a bridal-inspired look when stepping out in Manhattan for the Wiederhoeft show on Tuesday, September 12.

For the show, Julia donned an ultra-short corset dress with an embroidered bodice, a full skirt and large bow detailing around the waist. The 33-year-old paired her look with sky-high, strappy white pumps and dramatic opera gloves.

Completing her head-turning style, the mom of one wore a sparkling silver ring and an over-the-top floor-length, voluminous veil. She also had a tiny white purse that spelled out "Til Death Do Us Part" with her.

  Editors' Pick

Julia's appearance came after she defended her racy outfit while attending the launch of PrettyLittleThing's collaboration with supermodel Naomi Campbell earlier this month. At the event, she made sure she got everyone's attention by donning a chain bra with metal pasties and chain bottoms.

Julia made a little attempt to cover her modesty as she paired her barely-there outfit with a floor-length black leather trench coat and matching black leather boots. She, however, left the coat unbuttoned as if she wanted to showcase her risque choice of attire.

In an interview a few days later, Julia acknowledged the backlash. "I got in trouble for that one," the former girlfriend of Kanye West told Entertainment Tonight. "There were a lot of haters, being like, 'This is unacceptable. This is setting such a bad example.' But, it's like, 'Why? It's just my body.' "

The model then wondered, "Is my body, like, ugly? Is my body a crime? Did my body slap your grandma? The way that they were acting, it was like, 'What the heck!' "

You can share this post!

You might also like

Yung Miami Unfazed by Pregnancy Rumor Following Her 2023 MTV VMAs Appearance

Doja Cat and Quavo All Smiles During Dinner Date in New York City
Related Posts
Julia Fox Doesn't Want 'Bad Blood' With Her Ex Kanye West

Julia Fox Doesn't Want 'Bad Blood' With Her Ex Kanye West

Julia Fox Defends Her Risque Look at NYFW Amid Backlash

Julia Fox Defends Her Risque Look at NYFW Amid Backlash

Julia Fox's 'Unglamorous' Real Life Makes Her 'Go All Out' With Her Outfits When She Steps Out

Julia Fox's 'Unglamorous' Real Life Makes Her 'Go All Out' With Her Outfits When She Steps Out

Julia Fox Turns Head in Nothing But Chain Bodysuit at NYFW

Julia Fox Turns Head in Nothing But Chain Bodysuit at NYFW

Latest News
Keira Knightley Shares Plan to Protect Herself From AI
  • Sep 13, 2023

Keira Knightley Shares Plan to Protect Herself From AI

Yung Miami Unfazed by Pregnancy Rumor Following Her 2023 MTV VMAs Appearance
  • Sep 13, 2023

Yung Miami Unfazed by Pregnancy Rumor Following Her 2023 MTV VMAs Appearance

Demi Lovato's 'Cool for the Summer' Inspired by Her Fling With a Famous Woman
  • Sep 13, 2023

Demi Lovato's 'Cool for the Summer' Inspired by Her Fling With a Famous Woman

Julia Fox Channels Inner Bride at New York Fashion Week
  • Sep 13, 2023

Julia Fox Channels Inner Bride at New York Fashion Week

Olivia Rodrigo Breaks Silence on Her Rumored Feud With Taylor Swift
  • Sep 13, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo Breaks Silence on Her Rumored Feud With Taylor Swift

Beyonce Praises Kendrick Lamar After 'Blessing' 'Renaissance' Show With His Performance
  • Sep 13, 2023

Beyonce Praises Kendrick Lamar After 'Blessing' 'Renaissance' Show With His Performance

Most Read
Fergie Reacts to Her Ex Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari's Pregnancy Announcement
Celebrity

Fergie Reacts to Her Ex Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari's Pregnancy Announcement

Britney Spears' Rumored Ex-Con Boyfriend Confirms He Still Sees the 'Phenomenal' Singer

Britney Spears' Rumored Ex-Con Boyfriend Confirms He Still Sees the 'Phenomenal' Singer

Kathy Griffin Reveals Pedophile Brother, Slams Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Over Danny Masterson

Kathy Griffin Reveals Pedophile Brother, Slams Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Over Danny Masterson

Megan Thee Stallion Likes to Be 'in Control' During Bedroom Romps

Megan Thee Stallion Likes to Be 'in Control' During Bedroom Romps

Coi Leray Removes Picture of Her and Ice Spice After Fans Claim Ice Ignores Her

Coi Leray Removes Picture of Her and Ice Spice After Fans Claim Ice Ignores Her

Trinny Woodall Thrown Out of Rehab for Watching X-Rated Video With Other Residents

Trinny Woodall Thrown Out of Rehab for Watching X-Rated Video With Other Residents

Steve Harvey Responds to Co-Host's Apology for Her Negative Comments on His Wife Marjorie

Steve Harvey Responds to Co-Host's Apology for Her Negative Comments on His Wife Marjorie

Amy Schumer Mocks Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in Her Apology Over Nicole Kidman Joke

Amy Schumer Mocks Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in Her Apology Over Nicole Kidman Joke

Kroy Biermann 'Moving Forward' With Divorce Despite Kim Zolciak's 'Husband and Wife' Claim

Kroy Biermann 'Moving Forward' With Divorce Despite Kim Zolciak's 'Husband and Wife' Claim