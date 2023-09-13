 

Ben Affleck Teams Up With 'Dunkin' Girl' Ice Spice in New Commercial

Unveiled at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, the ads sees the oscar-winning actor and the 'Boy's a Liar Pt.2' femcee promoting Dunkin's fall-themed 'Ice Spice Munchkins Drink'.

AceShowbiz - It's hard to imagine that Ben Affleck and Ice Spice are sharing screen, if not because of the Dunkin' cinematic universe. Unveiled at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday night, September 12, a new Dunkin' commercial sees the two stars joining forces.

The new ads, which Ben wrote, directed and starred in, promotes Dunkin's fall-themed "Ice Spice Munchkins Drink", a frozen pumpkin spice drink with ground-up pumpkin spice munchkins. It kicks off with Ben telling the rap star that they need to come up with a drink name.

"It's not easy, right? Nowadays with social media, kid, it's gotta be authentic. How are people going to connect you with Dunkin'?" Ben asks. Ice then confidently replies, "Yeah, I'm a Dunkin' girl."

The "Munch" hitmaker later elaborates, "Ice Spice.. My fans are the Munchkins," prompting confused Ben to question, "Where are you going with this?" When the femcee proposes "Ice Spice Munchkins" as the drink name, Ben shares a better idea.

"I've got an idea. Collabs like they do, right?" the Batman depicter tells the "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2" hitmaker, suggesting an idea of forming a new duo called Vanilla Ice Spice. The silly commercial concludes with the actor trying to freestyle a few bars himself. He asks Ice to jump in, but the musician can only hide the embarrassment on her face.

Ice Spice Munchkins drink will be available starting on Wednesday, September 13. The collaboration between the donut shop and the "Barbie World" raptress is a new take on the beloved fall flavor, pumpkin spice.

Ben, who is a Boston native, is a huge fan of Dunkin'. "I think people already sort of think that I work for Dunkin'," he told PEOPLE in January. "In Boston, it was such a big deal."

The husband of Jennifer Lopez went on to say, "I think I became kind of associated with it, and this sounded like a fun opportunity to kind of play with that association, and a chance to come back here to shoot it at home in Boston."

