Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Still Dating After Her Steamy Italian Getaway With Bradley Cooper

The former NFL star and the Russian model are reportedly still on as a couple and continuing to date despite her recent PDA-filled trip to Europe with her ex-boyfriend and their daughter.

Sep 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady is seemingly unbothered by recent reports about Irina Shayk's steamy vacation with Bradley Cooper. The NFL legend and his rumored flame are reportedly still on as a couple despite her recent PDA-filled Italian getaway with her former boyfriend.

Citing sources allegedly with direct knowledge to the situation, TMZ claims that the 46-year-old hunk and the 37-year-old model are continuing to date and still romantically involved. Though there isn't much evidence of their relationship status these days, it is said that they're currently an item.

Irina shocked everyone late last month when she posted steamy pictures from her vacation with her ex Bradley. In the images shared via Instagram, she posed topless on a rocky terrain along a waterfront. She didn't include Bradley in the post, but she uploaded a picture of the actor on her Story. In the image, the "A Star Is Born" star went shirtless while lying on a kayak in what appears to be the same location of Irina's steamy photo shoot.

Meanwhile, paparazzi photos captured them getting cozy during the trip. Bradley was seen giving Irina his hand to help her get on the boat and putting a protective arm around her waist while on the dock. They were all smiles during the boat ride. At one point, the 48-year-old actor/director appeared to be carrying Irina's purse.

They, however, were not alone as they were joined by their daughter Lea during the trip. A source told PEOPLE, "The Italy trip with her daughter is fun for everyone. Lea wants them all to travel together. And Irina and Bradley are friendly and get along. They both want to make Lea happy."

Another source, meanwhile, told Us Weekly about Tom and Irina's relationship, "Tom has no idea if Irina is still seeing Bradley, but it's really none of his business. Tom and Irina aren't in a committed relationship, so she's free to see anybody she likes."

