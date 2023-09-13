 

Chris Evans and Alba Baptiste to Have Second Wedding in Portugal

Chris Evans and Alba Baptiste to Have Second Wedding in Portugal
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Captain America' actor and his 26-year-old partner exchanged vo in an intimate ceremony at their Boston-area home on September 9 with his Marvel movies' co-stars in attendance.

  • Sep 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chris Evans and Alba Baptiste are planning a second wedding this week. The "Captain America" actor and his 26-year-old partner, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Boston-area home on Saturday, September 9, are now allegedly planning to host another celebration in Portugal for Alba's family and friends before they jet off on their honeymoon.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, "There is going to be a second gathering in Portugal for members of Alba's family who couldn't be in Massachusetts. Sometime this week, I believe. Then they'll depart from Portugal for their honeymoon."

The loved-up duo invited their closest family and friends to the first ceremony, including Chris' "Avengers" co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner. The event was "locked down tight," according to the New York Post, which reported the guests were all asked to sign non-disclosure agreements and had their phones confiscated before the ceremony.

  Editors' Pick

Chris, who was named the Sexiest Man Alive by PEOPLE magazine in 2022, and Alba have so fair remained tight-lipped about their wedding. The newly-married couple were first linked to each other back in November 2022, when an insider revealed that they had been dating "for over a year and it's serious." A source said at the time, "They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her."

The 42-year-old star previously revealed that he'd love to start a family one day.
He told PEOPLE magazine, "That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family. When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared."

He continued, "So it's also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important. I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that - I can't think of anything better."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Irina Shayk Reunites With Tom Brady at His NYC Apartment After Steamy Bradley Cooper Vacation

Kevin Costner Blasts Christine Baumgartner's 'Outrageous' Request for Him to Pay Her Legal Fees
Related Posts
Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Tie the Knot in 'Intimate' Wedding Months After Engagement

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Tie the Knot in 'Intimate' Wedding Months After Engagement

Chris Evans Deactivates Twitter and Instagram to Enjoy Summer 'With Less Screen Time'

Chris Evans Deactivates Twitter and Instagram to Enjoy Summer 'With Less Screen Time'

Chris Evans and GF Alba Baptista Reportedly Engaged to Get Married

Chris Evans and GF Alba Baptista Reportedly Engaged to Get Married

Chris Evans Would Have Worked as Carpenter If He Wasn't an Actor

Chris Evans Would Have Worked as Carpenter If He Wasn't an Actor

Latest News
Irina Shayk Reunites With Tom Brady at His NYC Apartment After Steamy Bradley Cooper Vacation
  • Sep 13, 2023

Irina Shayk Reunites With Tom Brady at His NYC Apartment After Steamy Bradley Cooper Vacation

Doja Cat and Quavo All Smiles During Dinner Date in New York City
  • Sep 13, 2023

Doja Cat and Quavo All Smiles During Dinner Date in New York City

Chris Evans and Alba Baptiste to Have Second Wedding in Portugal
  • Sep 13, 2023

Chris Evans and Alba Baptiste to Have Second Wedding in Portugal

Demi Lovato Blames 'Daddy Issues' for 'Gross' Past Romances With Older Men
  • Sep 13, 2023

Demi Lovato Blames 'Daddy Issues' for 'Gross' Past Romances With Older Men

Ben Affleck Teams Up With 'Dunkin' Girl' Ice Spice in New Commercial
  • Sep 13, 2023

Ben Affleck Teams Up With 'Dunkin' Girl' Ice Spice in New Commercial

Raquel Leviss Blocks Former Fling Tom Sandoval on Instagram Following Birthday Wish
  • Sep 13, 2023

Raquel Leviss Blocks Former Fling Tom Sandoval on Instagram Following Birthday Wish

Most Read
Fergie Reacts to Her Ex Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari's Pregnancy Announcement
Celebrity

Fergie Reacts to Her Ex Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari's Pregnancy Announcement

Kathy Griffin Reveals Pedophile Brother, Slams Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Over Danny Masterson

Kathy Griffin Reveals Pedophile Brother, Slams Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Over Danny Masterson

Britney Spears' Rumored Ex-Con Boyfriend Confirms He Still Sees the 'Phenomenal' Singer

Britney Spears' Rumored Ex-Con Boyfriend Confirms He Still Sees the 'Phenomenal' Singer

Megan Thee Stallion Likes to Be 'in Control' During Bedroom Romps

Megan Thee Stallion Likes to Be 'in Control' During Bedroom Romps

Coi Leray Removes Picture of Her and Ice Spice After Fans Claim Ice Ignores Her

Coi Leray Removes Picture of Her and Ice Spice After Fans Claim Ice Ignores Her

Amy Schumer Mocks Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in Her Apology Over Nicole Kidman Joke

Amy Schumer Mocks Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in Her Apology Over Nicole Kidman Joke

Trinny Woodall Thrown Out of Rehab for Watching X-Rated Video With Other Residents

Trinny Woodall Thrown Out of Rehab for Watching X-Rated Video With Other Residents

Steve Harvey Responds to Co-Host's Apology for Her Negative Comments on His Wife Marjorie

Steve Harvey Responds to Co-Host's Apology for Her Negative Comments on His Wife Marjorie

Kroy Biermann 'Moving Forward' With Divorce Despite Kim Zolciak's 'Husband and Wife' Claim

Kroy Biermann 'Moving Forward' With Divorce Despite Kim Zolciak's 'Husband and Wife' Claim