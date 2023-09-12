 

Amy Schumer Removes Instagram Post Poking Fun at Nicole Kidman Amid Backlash

Amy Schumer Removes Instagram Post Poking Fun at Nicole Kidman Amid Backlash
The 'Trainwreck' actress has landed in hot water and quickly deleted an Instagram post where she laughed at the way the 'Big Little Lies' star sat at the US Open.

AceShowbiz - Amy Schumer has gotten rid of an Instagram post mocking the way Nicole Kidman sat at the US Open after being accused of "cyberbullying" the actress. The 42-year-old comic faced a huge backlash when she shared a snap of "Big Little Lies" star Nicole, 56, at the event on Saturday, September 10 in New York.

"This how human sit," she implied Nicole looked like a robot by captioning the snap.

Before Amy deleted the post, Instagram users slammed her as everything from "mean" to a "bully." One told her she was guilty of "mean girl public trolling" while another posted, "Are you cyberbullying Oscar and Emmy winner Nicole Kidman right now?" Another added, "Bringing others down is always a sign of our own internal insecurities anyway, so the critics here should hold a mirror."

"Trainwreck" actress Amy subsequently deleted the post amid backlash.

After Nicole watched Coco Gauff compete against Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday, she congratulated the 19-year-old on her win via Instagram Stories. She captioned an image of Coco, "Congratulations Coco! Thank you US Open! Great Women's Final 2023."

Amy also posted a picture from the sporting event, writing, "Go @cocogauff !!!!"

She and Nicole both wore pink to the match over the weekend, with Schumer sporting a collared shirt and black shorts in the stands with her husband Chris Fischer.

