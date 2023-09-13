Danny Masterson's Wife Bijou Phillips Consoled by His Brother After 30-Year Prison Sentence

Cover Images/INFphoto.com/Sara De Boer Celebrity

After her husband was sentenced to stay behind bars for two counts for forcible rape, the 'Almost Famous' actress appears somber during lunch together with Jordan Masterson.

AceShowbiz - Bijou Phillips has been consoled by her brother-in-law amid her family's difficulties. After her husband was sentenced to stay behind bars for 30 years in rape case, the wife of actor Danny Masterson was spotted meeting his brother Jordan Masterson.

On Monday, September 11 late in the afternoon, the 43-year-old actress was caught on camera looking somber as she leaned her head on Jordan's shoulder. In pictures obtained by DailyMail.com, she could be seen grabbing his hair tight while the two were sharing a hug. In the meantime, he placed one of his hands on her upper back and held a cup of coffee with his other hand.

During the day out, Bijou and Jordan were joined by her and Danny's daughter Fianna. After sharing the comforting hug, the "Almost Famous" actress, Jordan and 9-year-old Fianna sat on a table for lunch together at Dos Carlitos restaurant in the Santa Ynez Valley.

In other pictures published by the outlet, Bijou, Jordan and Fianna were captured making a stop at a shop in Los Olivos, California. At one point, Bijou appeared in sorrow when she was sitting down on a pavement. She was having a conversation with Jordan who was standing in front of her. At that time, she was holding what appeared to be a white vape pod in one of her hands.

That same day, Bijou's older sister Chynna Phillips shared a cryptic quote via Instagram. In a post, she uploaded a photo featuring a message that read, "If you don't feel like Praying, force it. Because something is also forcing you not to pray." Along with it, the 55-year-old simply wrote in the caption of the post, "#yep."

It did not take long for the post to be flooded with online responses, including unpleasant ones. In the comments section, one Instagram user penned, "I'll pray for the victims , no doubt there are more." Meanwhile, another stated, "Yes please force yourself to pray for Danny masterson's victims instead of writing letters on his behalf."

The comments did not stop there. A third pointed out, "I will NOT be forced to do anything I do not want to do. No one should be forced to do anything they don't want to. Something your brother-in-law OBVIOUSLY never learned." A fourth asked, "You need to request prayers for the victims, don't you think?"

Bijou's new sighting and Chyna's cryptic quote came after Danny was slapped with 30 years in prison for two counts of forcible rape. Previously, three women, who are former members of Church of Scientology, accused him of rape which took place in the past.

