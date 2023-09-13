 

Danny Masterson's Wife Bijou Phillips Consoled by His Brother After 30-Year Prison Sentence

Danny Masterson's Wife Bijou Phillips Consoled by His Brother After 30-Year Prison Sentence
Cover Images/INFphoto.com/Sara De Boer
Celebrity

After her husband was sentenced to stay behind bars for two counts for forcible rape, the 'Almost Famous' actress appears somber during lunch together with Jordan Masterson.

  • Sep 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bijou Phillips has been consoled by her brother-in-law amid her family's difficulties. After her husband was sentenced to stay behind bars for 30 years in rape case, the wife of actor Danny Masterson was spotted meeting his brother Jordan Masterson.

On Monday, September 11 late in the afternoon, the 43-year-old actress was caught on camera looking somber as she leaned her head on Jordan's shoulder. In pictures obtained by DailyMail.com, she could be seen grabbing his hair tight while the two were sharing a hug. In the meantime, he placed one of his hands on her upper back and held a cup of coffee with his other hand.

During the day out, Bijou and Jordan were joined by her and Danny's daughter Fianna. After sharing the comforting hug, the "Almost Famous" actress, Jordan and 9-year-old Fianna sat on a table for lunch together at Dos Carlitos restaurant in the Santa Ynez Valley.

In other pictures published by the outlet, Bijou, Jordan and Fianna were captured making a stop at a shop in Los Olivos, California. At one point, Bijou appeared in sorrow when she was sitting down on a pavement. She was having a conversation with Jordan who was standing in front of her. At that time, she was holding what appeared to be a white vape pod in one of her hands.

  Editors' Pick

That same day, Bijou's older sister Chynna Phillips shared a cryptic quote via Instagram. In a post, she uploaded a photo featuring a message that read, "If you don't feel like Praying, force it. Because something is also forcing you not to pray." Along with it, the 55-year-old simply wrote in the caption of the post, "#yep."

It did not take long for the post to be flooded with online responses, including unpleasant ones. In the comments section, one Instagram user penned, "I'll pray for the victims , no doubt there are more." Meanwhile, another stated, "Yes please force yourself to pray for Danny masterson's victims instead of writing letters on his behalf."

The comments did not stop there. A third pointed out, "I will NOT be forced to do anything I do not want to do. No one should be forced to do anything they don't want to. Something your brother-in-law OBVIOUSLY never learned." A fourth asked, "You need to request prayers for the victims, don't you think?"

Bijou's new sighting and Chyna's cryptic quote came after Danny was slapped with 30 years in prison for two counts of forcible rape. Previously, three women, who are former members of Church of Scientology, accused him of rape which took place in the past.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Drew Barrymore Dropped as National Books Award Host Amid Talk Show Controversy

Amy Schumer All Smiles in First Sighting Following Backlash for Mocking Nicole Kidman
Latest News
Ex-NFL Star Mike Williams Dead at 36 After Construction Accident: 'He Fought Hard'
  • Sep 13, 2023

Ex-NFL Star Mike Williams Dead at 36 After Construction Accident: 'He Fought Hard'

MTV VMAs 2023: Taylor Swift Makes History, Stray Kids Nabs First VMAs Win - See Full Winners
  • Sep 13, 2023

MTV VMAs 2023: Taylor Swift Makes History, Stray Kids Nabs First VMAs Win - See Full Winners

Amy Schumer All Smiles in First Sighting Following Backlash for Mocking Nicole Kidman
  • Sep 13, 2023

Amy Schumer All Smiles in First Sighting Following Backlash for Mocking Nicole Kidman

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Not Officially Dating Despite 'Quietly Hanging Out'
  • Sep 13, 2023

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Not Officially Dating Despite 'Quietly Hanging Out'

Danny Masterson's Wife Bijou Phillips Consoled by His Brother After 30-Year Prison Sentence
  • Sep 13, 2023

Danny Masterson's Wife Bijou Phillips Consoled by His Brother After 30-Year Prison Sentence

Drew Barrymore Dropped as National Books Award Host Amid Talk Show Controversy
  • Sep 13, 2023

Drew Barrymore Dropped as National Books Award Host Amid Talk Show Controversy

Most Read
Eddie Murphy Meets His Ex-Wife Nicole's Boyfriend at Son Myles' Wedding
Celebrity

Eddie Murphy Meets His Ex-Wife Nicole's Boyfriend at Son Myles' Wedding

Lizzo Dragged Over Another Twerking Video Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Lizzo Dragged Over Another Twerking Video Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope Tie the Knot in Outdoor Ceremony

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope Tie the Knot in Outdoor Ceremony

Paul Simon Struggles to Come to Terms With His Hearing Loss

Paul Simon Struggles to Come to Terms With His Hearing Loss

Fergie Reacts to Her Ex Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari's Pregnancy Announcement

Fergie Reacts to Her Ex Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari's Pregnancy Announcement

Kathy Griffin Reveals Pedophile Brother, Slams Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Over Danny Masterson

Kathy Griffin Reveals Pedophile Brother, Slams Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Over Danny Masterson

Britney Spears' Rumored Ex-Con Boyfriend Confirms He Still Sees the 'Phenomenal' Singer

Britney Spears' Rumored Ex-Con Boyfriend Confirms He Still Sees the 'Phenomenal' Singer

Tom Brady Goes Emotional During New England Patriots Halftime Ceremony With His Kids

Tom Brady Goes Emotional During New England Patriots Halftime Ceremony With His Kids

Megan Thee Stallion Likes to Be 'in Control' During Bedroom Romps

Megan Thee Stallion Likes to Be 'in Control' During Bedroom Romps