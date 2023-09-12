Amy Schumer Mocks Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in Her Apology Over Nicole Kidman Joke

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Trainwreck' star has dissed Ashton and his actress wife Mila for supporting their co-star Danny Masterson while she apologized for poking fun at Nicole.

Sep 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Amy Schumer has ridiculed Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in her apology for mocking Nicole Kidman. The "Trainwreck" star, 42, faced a huge backlash when she shared a photograph on Instagram of "Big Little Lies" star Nicole, 56, watching the US Open on Saturday, September 10 in New York, and implied she looked like a robot by captioning the snap, "This how human sit."

The comedian removed the image and said sorry - but took aim at Ashton and Mila in her apology, after she was accused of "cyberbullying" Nicole.

In another now-deleted Instagram post shared on Monday, September 11, Amy mocked the support letters the couple wrote in defence of their former "That '70s Show" star Danny Masterson, who was convicted of rape in May.

Amy said, "I want to apologise to all the people I hurt posting a photo of Nicole Kidman and alluding to her being an alien. I will be asking the cast of 'That '70s Show' to write letters advocating for my forgiveness. #takingtimetoheal."

Amy's since-deleted apology was shared by fans on social media. It referenced the backlash facing Ashton, 45, and Mila, 40, for supporting Masterson.

Before the disgraced actor, 47, was sentenced last week to 30 years to life in prison for two rapes, the couple praised him in letters to the judge. Ashton said in his note, "As a friend, Danny has been nothing but a positive influence on me."

His wife hailed Masterson's "grace and empathy" and said, "Danny has consistently displayed a profound sense of responsibility and care for those around him."

After the letters went public Friday, the duo issued a clarification for the actions on Instagram. Mila said, "We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future."

But she and Ashton have been slammed by stars including Kathy Griffin, 62, who took to TikTok to tell how she tried to have her brother Ken arrested for his alleged paedophilia.

Masterson was charged in June 2020 with raping three women, to which he pleaded not guilty the following year. He was found guilty of two counts in May, while the third was dismissed due to a hung jury.

All three women, who were previously a part of the Church of Scientology, of which Masterson is a member, have accused the organization of pressuring them to stay silent, which the church has denied.

You can share this post!