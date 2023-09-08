 

Leah Remini Expresses Relief After 'Dangerous Rapist' Danny Masterson's Sentencing

Upon learning that he was slapped with 30-year prison sentence in sexual assault case, the former 'King of Queens' star admits that she is 'relieved' knowing 'this dangerous rapist will be off the streets.'

  Sep 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Leah Remini has expressed her relief that Danny Masterson will soon be "off the streets." Upon learning that he was slapped with 30-year prison sentence in sexual assault case, the former "King of Queens" star suggested that he deserved the punishment as she deemed the actor a "dangerous rapist."

On Thursday, September 7, the 53-year-old actress made use of her social media accounts to weigh in on the sentencing that Danny received earlier that day. In a lengthy tweet, she penned, "I am relieved that this dangerous rapist will be off the streets and unable to violently assault and rape women with the help of Scientology, a multi-billion-dollar criminal organization with tax-exempt status."

Leah, who was "sitting in court today with the women who survived Danny Masterson's predation," went on to write, "Hearing the survivors read their victim impact statements aloud in court while the man who raped them and some of the very Scientologists who terrorized them over two decades were just a few feet away displayed a level of bravery that I am in awe of."

"These women not only faced the living hell of being raped, having their rapes covered up by the very organization that promised to protect them, but they have also faced ruthless and criminal harassment by Scientology and its agents since they came forward to law enforcement," Leah, a former member of Church of Scientology, continued.

"I will always remind the public that in Scientology if you report another Scientologist to law enforcement, you are committing a high crime," she claimed. "The consequences of such a high crime are devastating: you will lose everything you've ever known, from your family to your friends to your job."

The "Second Act" actress explained, "The women who survived Danny's predation fought tirelessly for justice. Their tenacity, strength, and courage have given hope to all victims of Scientology that justice is possible. For that, we will forever be grateful."

Leah further thanked authorities involved by writing, "To the LAPD detectives, the LA District Attorney's office, Judge Olmedo, and the jury, we thank you for your fair and impartial approach to this case and trial."

Leah's remarks came shortly after Danny was slapped with 30-year prison sentence for two counts of forcible rape. On Thursday, the 47-year-old married actor with one child was found guilty after a number of women, who are former members of the Church of Scientology, accused him of sexual assault.

One of the victims, who is Danny's ex-girlfriend, reported that he raped her when she was 23 years old back in the winter of 2001. Similarly, another woman claimed that she was raped by him when she was 23 years old around the fall and winter of 2003. Meanwhile, the other victim alleged that he raped her when she was 28 years old back in April 2003.

