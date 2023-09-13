Erica Mena Takes Jab at Spice After Apologizing for 'Insensitive' Racial Slur

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta' alum, who got fired due to her offensive remark, claims that her former co-star 'will never have the guts' to apologize to her for bringing up her child in their heated argument.

AceShowbiz - Erica Mena has taken a jab at Spice despite her apology. Shortly after saying sorry to the public for her "insensitive" racial slur, the "Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta" alum claimed that her former show co-star has no "guts" to apologize to her for dragging her child to their explosive argument.

On Tuesday, September 12, the 35-year-old star did not think twice in voicing her thoughts on Spice. "She will never have the guts unfortunately," she penned, replying to an Instagram user's comment about Spice. The comment itself read, "Did she apologize to you for bringing up your child? [a slew of unamused face emojis]."

Erica's remarks came up shortly after she publicly expressed her regret for using an "insensitive" racial slur during a heated argument with Spice. Earlier that day, she issued a statement that read, "I deeply regret my insensitive comment and want to humbly apologize to anybody I hurt or offended by my thoughtlessness." She admitted, "My choice of words was wrong, and I take full responsibility for what I said."

The reality TV star further vowed, "I am committed to listening to the voices of those affected and will work toward making amends. As a woman of color and the mother of two black children, I want to make it clear that my use of that word was not in any way racially driven." She concluded by saying, "That said, I do understand the gravity of what I said and want to use my platform to promote inclusivity and equality."

The tension between Erica and Spice started after the latter made an unpleasant comment on Erica's relationship with her child. In an earlier September episode of "Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta", Spice stated, "With your son that don't like you. My son loves me." Her statement prompted Erica to yell, "You monkey, you f**king blue monkey!"

In the wake of her offensive remark, Erica got fired from "Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta". On September 2, the series' franchise "Love & Hip-Hop" confirmed in a statement, "Working hand-in-hand with our partners, viewers will see the impact of Erica Mena's remarks play out in the final three episodes of the season. Effective immediately, she will not appear in the next season of 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta'."

Erica also lost her job on ALLBLK's series "Hush". "We do not condone Erica Mena's recent reprehensible comment. She will be featured in the upcoming season of 'Hush', set to premiere later this year, as production was completed months ago, but in the event of additional seasons, she will not be part of the cast," the network stated.

