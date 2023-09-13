'AGT' Recap: More Acts Perform in Qualifiers 4 to Get a Spot in Season 18 Finals

NBC/Chris Haston TV

Another set of eleven contestants hit the stage to impress judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum in hopes of being sent to Finals.

Sep 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - More acts hit the stage of "America's Got Talent" season 18 for Qualifiers 4. In the Tuesday, September 12 episode of the long-running NBC competition series, 11 contestants, including Golden Buzzer recipient Chibi Unity, performed in front of judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum.

The first performer of the night was Zion Clark, who offered a drum set performance to emphasize the story about how music helps inspire him to push harder in life. Heidi praised Zion, calling him a "force of positivity and strength." Howie said Zion was a treasure that inspires everyone. Sofia wanted Zion to be given more chances to show what he can achieve, while Simon said Zion's performance had seemingly secured himself a spot in the finale.

Up next was Puppet Simon & The Cowbelles, a comedy puppeteering act that pokes fun at Simon with their musical storytelling. For their live show performance, the act chose a Broadway-style song, but Sofia wasn't impressed as she hit her red X buzzer. Sofia later changed her mind when Puppet Sofia made an appearance. Unfortunately, Simon also hit his red X buzzer.

Filipino fisherman Roland Abante opted to go big with his vocal rendition of "I Will Always Love You". Sofia gave Roland a standing ovation, while Howie thought it was "the perfect song" with "the perfect voice." Heidi also praised Roland for the grit and texture in Roland's voice.

Mariandrea gave people nightmares with her contortionist dancing even though that night was her birthday. Simon said that she's "very, very interesting," but her performance wasn't as scary as the first audition. Sofia and Heidi strongly disagreed as they thought that Mariandrea looked "possessed enough" to them.

Country singer Kylie Frey then took the stage to impress the judges with another original song. Howie thought it was a "better song" than before, but her vocals weren't the best. Heidi said Kylie had great stage presence, while Sofia praised her high energy though she agreed with Howie's comments on her vocals.

Performing next was Chibi Unity, who received a standing ovation from the judges. Heidi called them amazing and Sofia said they were breathtaking, surprising and sexy. As for Simon, he said that the group was very stylish tonight and had a great music choice. Howie agreed, adding that they were the best act of the night "by far."

Freedom Singers performed next, attempting to spread hope and connect people to the belief that they can achieve anything. Performing "Another Day in Paradise", they showcased their powerful vocals as solo singers were given spotlight in the main verses. The group also incorporated their harmonizing as a larger chorale group during the choruses. The judges all loved it as Sofia dubbed the performance "perfection."

Later, stand up comedian Orlando Leyba hit the stage to deliver some jokes. He recalled having to follow Mzansi Youth Choir on his first audition day and how intimidating it was to come after a Golden Buzzer act. Howie thought Orlando was "a smart man." Simon agreed, praising Orlando for listening to the audience and giving them great material.

For her performance, Anna Deguzman had all of the judges join her on stage for her latest magic routine. She had each judge pick a single card at random and then place it back in the stack with Howie being the only one who signed his card before putting it back in the stack. Once the stack was complete again, Anna flicked out four different cards one at a time and correctly had the judges' cards inside of a cake.

D'Corey Johnson hoped to impress the judges with a performance of "Wishing on a Star". Sofia loved that D'Corey chose to show another side of him, while Simon thought that D'Corey "controlled the song." As for Howie, he noted that D'Corey "went up nine levels" in raising the bar from his first performance.

Rounding out the night, Shadow Ace told the story of a performer that went through the trial of auditioning. He put a twist to his performance as he did it in front of the screen so everyone could see what was happening behind the magic. Simon raved about Shadow Ace's performance, calling it "what a way to finish." Heidi said it is "so simple, but so creative," and Howie pointed out that this was better than his first audition.

The results of Qualifiers 4 will be unveiled in the Wednesday, September 13 episode of "America's Got Talent" season 18.

You can share this post!