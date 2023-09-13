 

MTV VMAs 2023: Doja Cat Raises Eyebrows With Spider Web Dress, Saweetie Licks Her Bone on Red Carpet

Music

In addition to the 'Best Friends' collaborators, artists like Olivia Rodrigo and Megan Thee Stallion steal attention at the annual show that takes place at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

  • Sep 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Celebrities are making a stylish entrance on the red carpet at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Among those who turned heads at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, are Doja Cat and Saweetie.

At the Tuesday, September 12 event, the "Paint the Town Red" hitmaker freed the nipples in a web-inspired look from Oscar De La Renta. She wore nothing but a tan-colored G-string under the dress, which was seemingly a tribute to her upcoming album "Scarlet".

Pictures of Doja have since made their way online, prompting one user to poke fun at her, "Who's Halloween decoration did she walk into?" Another wrote, "She scares me." Someone else chimed in, "It's giving Charlotte's Web. Just. . .no."

Another artist who stole attention on the red carpet was Saweetie. The "Tap In" raptress rocked a pink sequined frock by Area that was adorned with two large bones on her neckline and waist. The 30-year-old even proudly licked one of the bones when posing for cameras.

Megan Thee Stallion, meanwhile, left little to the imagination in a black sheer corset dress by Brandon Blackwood. The Houston Hottie paired the daring, lingerie-inspired look with a massive collar choker necklace, bracelet and ring.

Also showing some skin at the star-studded annual show was Karol G. The Colombian singer, who is nominated for four awards, turned heads in a pink see-through gown.

As for Olivia Rodrigo, she looked angelic in a slinky silver sequin gown that she paired with equally sparkly silver open-toed platform sandals. The "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" actress styled her long, brunette hair straight and sleek.

Opting to go with a bold look was Demi Lovato. The "Cool for the Summer" songstress stepped out for the big night in a black leather ensemble, which included an oversized, floor-length jacket with defined shoulders, as well as a corseted dress and black pumps.

