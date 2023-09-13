 

Kourtney Calls Kim Kardashian 'Witch' in New 'The Kardashians' Season 4 Trailer

Hulu
A new trailer of the Hulu series sees the two sisters continuing their drama over the SKIMS founder's collaboration with Dolce and Gabbana following the Poosh creator's Italian wedding.

  Sep 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian's feud continues in season 4 of "The Kardashians". A new trailer of the Hulu series sees the two sisters beefing over Kim's collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana following Kourtney's Italian wedding.

The trailer kicks off with Kim and Kourtney sitting next to each other for a confessional. "Eh.. we're like… crickets!" Kim says while glancing awkwardly to Kourtney. Kourtney then admits that there has "been a lot of tension," adding, "It's really hard to watch people talking about you. I don't feel understood."

Their feud seemingly reaches its new heights when Kourtney doesn't hold back in a phone conversation with Kim. When Kim asks Kourtney, "Are you happy? You're a different person. You hate us. We all talked about it," the Poosh founder responds, "You're like, adding it into a fight to all have a side." Kim replies, "You think things so you're getting riled up. I think things so I'm getting riled up."

At one point, Kourtney can't help but cry as she slams her sister. "You're just a witch and I hate you," she tells the SKIMS founder.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian is dealing with her own issues. She claims that she and ex Tristan Thompson are in "really sensitive times" after welcoming their son Tatum in July 2022 following their split.

Kourtney tells Tristan, "I don't think you deserve Khloe." Kris Jenner, on the other hand, appears to be more forgiving as she praises the NBA player for being "such a hands-on dad."

The trailer also teases tension between Kris and Khloe. "You're lying right now," Khloe says to Kris, who responds, "Lying about what?" After Kris tells her that she is "spiraling," Khloe walks away and says, "I don't deal with people that don't tell the truth."

Kendall and Kylie Jenner, meanwhile, are determined to enjoy their life in their mid-twenties. "I feel like myself again. I feel amazing," the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, who is now dating Timothee Chalamet, shares.

"The Kardashians" season 4 premieres Thursday, September 28 on Hulu.

