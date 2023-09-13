 

Jamie Lynn Spears 'Ready to Challenge Herself' After Officially Joining 'DWTS' Season 32

Jamie Lynn Spears 'Ready to Challenge Herself' After Officially Joining 'DWTS' Season 32
Instagram
TV

Britney Spears' younger sister becomes the latest celebrity confirmed to vie for the Mirror Ball in the upcoming season of 'DWTS', joining previously-announced contestants.

  • Sep 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jamie Lynn Spears is added to the new series of "Dancing with the Stars". The 32-year-old actress will be paired with Alan Bersten on the 32nd series of the ABC Latin and ballroom contest, and she has planned to donate her salary for taking part to actors' union SAG-AFTRA and the Writer's Guild of America (WGA) amid the ongoing Hollywood strikes.

"While everybody else in my community is on strike, I have this unique opportunity where I was offered a chance to work when my community cannot work. So I figured I'll do this and I will donate my weekly salary to SAG, WGA and just give back to them at a time where they can't give back to themselves," Jamie Lynn said on "Good Morning America".

The "Sweet Magnolias" star - who has 15-year-old Maddie with former partner Casey Aldridge and five-year-old Ivey with husband Jamie Watson - doesn't think it is possible to be "100 percent ready" for the show, but she's excited to get started.

  Editors' Pick

She said, "I didn't realise what a commitment it is, but it definitely is. I'm ready to challenge myself." And Jamie Lynn has been getting encouragement from her older daughter. She said, "She's an athlete so I think she wants to see me kind of push myself."

Although it is still early days, Alan is impressed by his "dedicated" dance partner. He said on the show, "We had our first rehearsal and it was great. Jamie Lynn is so hard-working and so dedicated and it's actually so much fun. We get along so well."

"Vanderpump Rules" star Ariana Madix and "The Bachelorette" Charity Lawson have previously been announced to be taking part in the new series, and the rest of the line-up will be announced on Wednesday, September 13.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Selena Gomez Celebrating After Hitting One Billion Mark on Spotify
Related Posts
Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold Sit Out 'DWTS' Season 32 Due to Family Reason

Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold Sit Out 'DWTS' Season 32 Due to Family Reason

Report: Mira Sorvino to Join 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 32

Report: Mira Sorvino to Join 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 32

Ariana Madix Officially Confirmed for 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 32

Ariana Madix Officially Confirmed for 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 32

Julianne Hough's 'DWTS' Journey Comes 'Full Circle' After She's Tapped to Host

Julianne Hough's 'DWTS' Journey Comes 'Full Circle' After She's Tapped to Host

Latest News
Selena Gomez Celebrating After Hitting One Billion Mark on Spotify
  • Sep 13, 2023

Selena Gomez Celebrating After Hitting One Billion Mark on Spotify

Mel B Finds It 'Foreign' to Have 'Caring' Partner After Stephen Belafonte Divorce
  • Sep 13, 2023

Mel B Finds It 'Foreign' to Have 'Caring' Partner After Stephen Belafonte Divorce

50 Cent Speaks Up Amid Backlash Over NSFW Pics With Ciara Look-Alike
  • Sep 13, 2023

50 Cent Speaks Up Amid Backlash Over NSFW Pics With Ciara Look-Alike

Ethan Hawke Hops on Bus to Toronto for 'Wildcat' Premiere After Stranded in New York
  • Sep 13, 2023

Ethan Hawke Hops on Bus to Toronto for 'Wildcat' Premiere After Stranded in New York

Jamie Lynn Spears 'Ready to Challenge Herself' After Officially Joining 'DWTS' Season 32
  • Sep 13, 2023

Jamie Lynn Spears 'Ready to Challenge Herself' After Officially Joining 'DWTS' Season 32

MTV VMAs 2023: Doja Cat Raises Eyebrows With Spider Web Dress, Saweetie Licks Her Bone on Red Carpet
  • Sep 13, 2023

MTV VMAs 2023: Doja Cat Raises Eyebrows With Spider Web Dress, Saweetie Licks Her Bone on Red Carpet

Most Read
'Drew Barrymore Show' Kicks Out Audience Members for Supporting WGA Writers Amid Picket
TV

'Drew Barrymore Show' Kicks Out Audience Members for Supporting WGA Writers Amid Picket

WGA Plans Picket Lines After Drew Barrymore Announces Her Show's Return Amid Strike

WGA Plans Picket Lines After Drew Barrymore Announces Her Show's Return Amid Strike

'90 Day Fiance' Recap: David and Sheila Say Goodbye in Heartbreaking Moment

'90 Day Fiance' Recap: David and Sheila Say Goodbye in Heartbreaking Moment

'Masked Singer' Season 10 Kickoff Recap: Anonymouse Unveiled as Disney Channel Star

'Masked Singer' Season 10 Kickoff Recap: Anonymouse Unveiled as Disney Channel Star

'Jennifer Hudson Show', 'Sherri' and 'The Talk' Returning Amid WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes

'Jennifer Hudson Show', 'Sherri' and 'The Talk' Returning Amid WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes

'90 Day: The Last Resort' Recap: Kalani Feels Guilty for Lying to Asuelo About Another Man

'90 Day: The Last Resort' Recap: Kalani Feels Guilty for Lying to Asuelo About Another Man

Jamie Lynn Spears 'Ready to Challenge Herself' After Officially Joining 'DWTS' Season 32

Jamie Lynn Spears 'Ready to Challenge Herself' After Officially Joining 'DWTS' Season 32