MTV VMAs 2023: Olivia Rodrigo Leaves Audience Confused With Stage Malfunction During Performances

Taking the stage at the Prudential Center, the 'Drivers License' hitmaker offers performances of her two new songs, 'Vampire' and 'Get Him Back!', from her sophomore album 'Guts'.

Sep 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo was among the performers at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday night, September 12. Taking the stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., the "Drivers License" hitmaker offered performances of her two new songs, "Vampire" and "Get Him Back!".

The 20-year-old singer kicked off her performance by singing "Vampire", which is from her sophomore album "Guts" alongside "Get Him Back!". Donning a two-piece red ensemble with a plunging neckline, Olivia recreated her "Vampire" music video by singing in a forest-themed set.

At one point, things went south as the pyrotechnics behind her began malfunctioning. Olivia was later quickly rushed off the stage after stage lightning also collapsed. The chaos left the audience confused as Selena Gomez, Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini were caught looking confused and gasping at the stage malfunction.

Thankfully, it was all staged as it was also a nod to her "Vampire" music video. Olivia then returned to the stage to belt out "Get Him Back!", much to everyone's excitement. Taylor Swift could be seen clapping for the "Traitor" songstress despite their rumored beef.

Some viewers also reacted to the staged malfunction with one tweeting after the performance, "Girl, is this part of Olivia Rodrigo's performance?! What is going on?!" Another fan pointed out, "Selena's face while Olivia's performance says it all."

Olivia is up for six awards at this year's ceremony. Her hit single "Vampire" is nominated for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Video, Best Cinematography, Best Editing and Song of Summer.

Best Pop Video, however, went to Taylor, who led the pack with 11 nominations. Later that night, the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker was named as the winner of Song of the Year with her hit "Anti-Hero".

