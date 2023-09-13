 

Helen Mirren and Viola Davis to Join Kendall Jenner on Runway

The two movie veterans are set to walk the runway along with the likes of Kendall, Elle Fanning, and Camila Cabello at an upcoming show under Eiffel Tower.

  • Sep 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Dame Helen Mirren is scheduled to walk the runway alongside models including Kendall Jenner at a special fashion show under the Eiffel Tower in Paris. "The Queen" star becomes one of the spokesmodels for L'Oreal Paris who will take part in the brand's catwalk extravaganza during Paris Fashion Week in France next month which has been titled "Walk Your Worth" and will also feature actors Viola Davis and Elle Fanning and pop star Camila Cabello.

The brand explains the show will be a historic event as it's the first time a major production has been hosted at the French capital's most famous tourist attraction on October 1.

"In the heart of the world's fashion capital, the esplanade of the iconic 'Iron Lady' will set the stage for a spectacular tribute to women's empowerment – the first major event ever hosted at this monumental site ...[It will] celebrate sisterhood as well as the synergy between state-of-the-art beauty expertise and fashion," it stated.

Other L'Oreal Paris spokesmodels taking part in the Walk Your Worth event include "Game of Thrones" actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Eva Longoria, and Andie MacDowell.

The brand is one of the official partners of Paris Fashion Week which runs from Monday September 25 until Tuesday October 3. It's the sixth "Walk Your Worth" event held by L'Oreal Paris since it was launched in 2017.

Helen has walked in the shows before and has been an ambassador for the company since 2014. She said at the time, "I hope I can inspire other women towards greater confidence by making the most of their natural good looks. We are all worth it!"

