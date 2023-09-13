Report: Kim Kardashian Hanging Out With NFL Player Odell Beckham Jr.

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Kardashians' star, who was previously rumored to be dating Tom Brady, has reportedly been enjoying some time together with another NFL figure, Odell Beckham Jr.

Sep 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian has seemingly moved on from ex-fling Tom Brady. Rumor has it, "The Kardashians" star has been enjoying some time together with another NFL figure, Odell Beckham Jr.

The Mirror claimed that the SKIMS founder "very recently" spent time with the Baltimore Ravens player. A user wrote in a Reddit post, "Ummm her soccer mom phase over the summer holidays paid off then…I thought she would use it to bag a player."

Echoing the sentiment is Instagram gossip blogger Deuxmoi. On Instagram Stories, the blogger responded to a follower who sent a DM that read, "kim and obj were kiking it up in turks." The blogger simply replied, "Correct."

In another post, someone else wondered, "how real is the kim x obj rumor? Because his bm was on the field yesterday repping him." The blogger responded, "They have spent time alone together… what they do during that time i have no idea. Maybe it's friendly."

Kim was most recently romantically linked to Tom Brady, who is now reportedly dating Irina Shayk. The pair reportedly enjoyed dinner after the reality TV star, who used to date Pete Davidson before they split in August 2022, reached out to him for property advice.

It was also said that they "were super flirty" when they spent time together at Michael Rubin's star-studded Fourth of July party. "Kim and Tom were super flirty with each other at Rubin's party and were seen during the day on the beach together and again dancing at night," an insider said at the time.

Michael, however, shut down the rumors. The Fanatics CEO said, "Honestly, they're just friends. It's just the crazy rumors that get out there. Tom was with me a ton of the night and we were having fun, and Tom just doesn't go out that much." He further explained, "It's a rare sighting. And Kim doesn't drink much. So I think Kim's 10 or 12 shots she had, [and] Tom, you know, being fun, it just leads to rumors. We always want to laugh about it."

Meanwhile, Odell flirted with Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian back at Drake's Memorial Day party in 2016. At the time, the athlete reportedly enjoyed himself engaging in flirtatious conversation with the Good American founder.

