Beyonce Appears to Shut Down Pregnancy Rumors in Birthday Celebratory Post

The 'Break My Soul' hitmaker treats her 317 million Instagram followers to a slew of pictures of her marking the big day with her parents, Tina and Mathew Knowles, and husband Jay-Z.

Sep 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles celebrated her 42nd birthday with her loved ones. The "Break My Soul" hitmaker treated her 317 million Instagram followers to a slew of pictures of her marking the big day with her parents and husband Jay-Z.

One picture that caught people's attention was the one that featured the Grammy winner holding a glass of whiskey in one photo. It seemed like Beyonce was trying to subtly shut down rumors that she's pregnant with baby No. 4.

Last month, a source who has been traveling with the singer for her "Renaissance" tour told Media Take Out that Bey hinted at her pregnancy with the change of her drinking habit. "Beyonce has not been drinking this entire ['Renaissance'] tour," the source claimed. "Usually she has a glass of wine or champagne after she completes her set, but that didn't happen here."

The news outlet additionally pointed out that the "Love on Top" hitmaker appeared to sport a baby bump during her show. In one clip, the Grammy-winning musician could be seen performing with a pretty protruding belly.

Back to the birthday post, Beyonce also posted a heartwarming black-and-white photo of her mom Tina Knowles and her father Mathew Knowles kissing her on her two cheeks while the "Cuff It" singer was sporting a huge smile. The family recreated a picture from her "On the Run" tour back in 2018.

The R&B singer could also be seen sharing a hug with Jay-Z with some huge "HAPPY BDAY" balloons behind them. The couple was also pictured laughing together in some other snaps, while another saw Beyonce ready to blow some candles on her "Renaissance" tour-themed birthday cake.

Queen Bey also included some behind-the-scenes pictures from her sold-out tour. The mom of three shared a video of her rocking a "Virgo's Groom" T-shirt while posing in front of a huge disco ball. Beyonce left the post captionless.

Fans wrote some gushing comments underneath the post. "Bey, this has to be the cutest post i've ever seen," one fan wrote. Another fan added, "The happiness can be felt just from looking at this photo."

"your smile makes me sooo happy!!! so glad you had a wonderful birthday," someone noted. Another fan penned, "These might be my favorite pictures. You look so happy."

