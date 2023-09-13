Kid Cudi Sets Record Straight on Timothee Chalamet Fallout Rumors

Cover Images/John Nacion/KIKA Press Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Kid Cudi has given an update on his friendship with Timothee Chalamet following online speculation that he and the actor have fallen out. Setting the record straight once and for all, the musician has insisted that he and the Academy Award nominee "are good."

The Cleveland-born singer/rapper took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to respond to the circulating rumors about his alleged beef with Timothee. "What da hell," he wrote on Sunday, September 10, adding two face-palming emojis.

"I literally just shouted him out in Most Aint Dennis," he continued. The 39-year-old artist was referring to his recent song "Most Aint' Dennis" which includes a shout-out to Chalamet with the lyrics, "Doin' movies, TV shows, out with Timmy, I'ma burn a pack/ Never fallin' off, who the boss? That's facts."

Cudi went on sharing, "I spoke to him a few weeks ago. Timmy is my brother til the end of time and beyond I will always ALWAYS love him. We are good. Trust me." He concluded his tweet by reminding his fans, "Please dont believe the gossip online yall."

The "Day 'n' Nite" rapper was responding to a fan's tweet that read, "they think u and timmy aren't friends anymore for some reason - it's going viral on tiktok." Upon learning of Cudi's clarification, another user was relieved to know that the two stars are still friends. "thank god, like my bff goals," the fan responded, while sharing photos of Cudi and Chalamet together over the years, which the rapper later reshared.

Kid Cudi responded to speculation that he and Timothee Chalamet fell out.

Rumors surrounding their supposed deteriorating friendship circulated via viral clips on TikTok. Fans were worried as it appeared that Cudi had unfollowed Chalamet on Instagram. They were speculating that the "Wonka" star's romance with Kylie Jenner might have factored in the supposed fallout given that Kylie used to date Travis Scott (II), who is a close friend of Cudi's as well.

