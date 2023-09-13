Alicia Silverstone Laughs After Being Mistaken for Avri. Lavigne's PA During NYFW

Instagram Celebrity

The actress, best known for her role as Cher Horowitz in 1995 movie 'Clueless', reportedly was unbothered after being mistaken for someone who worked for the 'Complicated' singer.

Sep 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Alicia Silverstone was mistaken for a member of Avril Lavigne's entourage at New York Fashion Week. However, instead of getting offended by the confusion, the "Clueless" actress reportedly laughed it off.

Revealing the news was Page Six. According to the outlet, the incident happened when the 46-year-old attended Christian Siriano's show on Friday, September 8.

Alicia was reportedly sitting front row at the event when a guest asked if she worked for Avril. The Hollywood star appeared "confused" by the question, but it didn't take long for the attendee to realize their mistake. The said individual then apologized to Alicia, saying, "Oh my God. I'm so sorry."

An eyewitness then recalled to Page Six, "Alicia was a good sport about it." The insider went on to note, "She just kind of laughed."

Alicia and Avril, who both went black at the event, were joined by other celebrities on the front row. They were seated next to singer Janet Jackson, who wore a lengthy brown jacket, actress Laura Linney as well as Rosie Perez.

You can share this post!