T.I.'s Daughter Deyjah Harris Laments Having 'Narcissistic' Parent in New Post

While it remains unclear whether the 22-year-old is referring to T.I. or her mom Niko, social media users are convinced that she was talking about her rapper dad in her shady post.

Sep 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Deyjah Harris tried to get things off her chest in a new post. Taking to social media, the daughter of rapper T.I. lamented having a narcissistic parent.

The 22-year-old threw shade at one of her grownups through X (formerly Twitter). She wrote, "Having a parent that always thinks that they're right is exhausting lmaooo..."

It's unclear whether Deyjah was referring to T.I. or her mom Niko. However, social media users were convinced that she was talking about the "Whatever You Like" spitter.

"We feel you girl. We tired of your daddy too," one person wrote. "T I [crying laughing emojis] he a libra they think they know everything," another added. Someone else meanwhile, commented, "Not she shading her daddy Lmao."

Back in 2020, Deyjah said she felt "embarrassed" by her dad after he publicly revealed that he asked her gynecologist to "check her hymen" to confirm she was still a virgin. "I'm embarrassed, definitely, for sure," she said on "T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle".

"I'm trying to put it in the back of my mind so I'm not really thinking about it. I know it's not healthy. But I've been doing that since I was a child," she further explained. "I don’t want to say I’m kind of looking at him differently because of it, but I don't know... More so, our relationship I'm going to look at it differently."

T.I. himself recently got dragged on the Internet after his son King Harris, whom he shares with Tiny (Tameka Cottle), posted a video of him offering a homeless man $50 to participate in the Paqui "one chip challenge." One person in particular raged on Instagram, "@tip get yo son. He is out here ruining ya legacy in these streets. Sons of Kings shouldn't act like this."

Another fumed, "T.i & Tiny need to come get their son. Like why would u treat a homeless person like that." A third echoed the sentiment, "TI and Tiny, get your damn son!!!" Someone else argued, "this what happens when u raise entitled children & refuse to hold them accountable for their actions."

