 

Tom Sandoval and Rumored Girlfriend Tii Holding Hands Despite Denying Romance

Even though the 'Vanderpump Rules' star insists that he and the singer/songwriter are just friends, their gesture indicates that their relationship is not platonic at all.

  • Sep 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tom Sandoval and Tii continue to fuel rumors that they are dating. Even though the "Vanderpump Rules" star insisted they are just friends, their gesture indicates that their relationship is not platonic at all.

In photos that made the rounds, Tom and Tii were spending time together on early Monday morning, September 11. Around 2 A.M., the Tom Tom bar co-owner could be seen leading the singer/songwriter to his apartment after they left a bar together in West Hollywood.

The twosome were holding hands as they walked together. For the outing, Tom dressed casually in a white tee, matching pants and sneakers that he paired with a black cap. As for Tii, she donned a beige asymmetrical dress. She completed her look with a black-and-white shoes and a black mini handbag.

  Editors' Pick

Their sighting came a few days after Tom was photographed bringing his new gal pal back to his Valley Village, Calif. home, which he shares with ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix. Prior to going to Tom's house with his black Rolls-Royce, Tom and the Los Angeles-based musician spent time together at L.A.'s El Rey Theatre, where his band Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras performed live.

After the show, the alleged couple was pictured enjoying some time together at a bar in West Hollywood. They later made their way to Tom's house as the Bravolebrity proved himself to be a gentleman by opening the car door for the brunette beauty.

Despite their multiple sightings together, Tom denied they're dating. "That's just a friend of mine," he told a paparazzo back in August during an outing in Los Angeles. He was joined by his best friend and "Vanderpump Rules" co-star Tom Schwartz.

"A new relationship? You see me with somebody one time and all of a sudden we're in a relationship? Hey look, me and Schwartz are out right now, maybe we're in a relationship now!" he continued. "She's just a friend of mine … We're just friends. I just want more positive female energy in my life."

