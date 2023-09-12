 

Paul McCartney Addicted to Classic Arcade Games

Paul McCartney Addicted to Classic Arcade Games
Instagram
Celebrity

The 81-year-old Beatles icon's love of being a joystick warrior ahead of studio sessions is revealed by Echo and the Bunnymen guitarist Will Sergeant in his new book 'Echoes: A Memoir Continued'.

  • Sep 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sir Paul McCartney is said to have been addicted to playing classic shoot-'em-up arcade games before he recorded his hits. The 81-year-old The Beatles icon's love of being a joystick warrior ahead of studio sessions has been revealed by Echo and the Bunnymen guitarist Will Sergeant.

Paul's pal Liverpudlian Will, 65, said in his new book "Echoes: A Memoir Continued" about meeting Sir Paul at London's Air Studios, "While were hanging around in the games room, Paul McCartney pops in and says, 'So you are the Bunnymen from Liverpool, are ya? Nice to meet you.' We look on with broad smiles. 'My God, Paul knows our name and seems to know who we are.' "

Will added, "He sticks around for a brew and I play a video game with him. It's either 'Asteroids' or 'Tank Commander', one of the latest video game crazes." He continued, "Paul was a lovely fellow, still down to earth and quite prepared to be friendly to us young upstarts."

  Editors' Pick

Sir Paul's love of computers is still going strong as in June he revealed how artificial intelligence has been used to create a new Beatles song. He clarified the statement days later, saying "nothing has been artificially or synthetically created."

Paul had announced he'd employed AI technology on an unreleased Beatles demo from the 70s, telling BBC Radio 4's "Today" programme the technology had been used to "extricate" John Lennon's voice from a cassette recording of the demo. He said, "We were able to take John's voice and get it pure through this AI. Then we can mix the record, as you would normally do. It gives you some sort of leeway."

Paul later added on social media "We've seen some confusion and speculation about it. Seems to be a lot of guess work out there. Can't say too much at this stage but to be clear, nothing has been artificially or synthetically created."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kate Winslet Credits MeToo Movement for 'the Best Part' for Young Actresses Now

Tom Sandoval and Rumored Girlfriend Tii Holding Hands Despite Denying Romance
Related Posts
Paul McCartney Finds His Wife's Bedtime Routine 'a Little Too Exciting'

Paul McCartney Finds His Wife's Bedtime Routine 'a Little Too Exciting'

Paul McCartney Brands Majority of Modern Films 'Rubbish'

Paul McCartney Brands Majority of Modern Films 'Rubbish'

Paul McCartney Recalls 'Hurtful' Early Reviews After Launching His Band Wings

Paul McCartney Recalls 'Hurtful' Early Reviews After Launching His Band Wings

Paul McCartney Eyed to Perform at King Charles' Coronation

Paul McCartney Eyed to Perform at King Charles' Coronation

Latest News
Kate Winslet Credits MeToo Movement for 'the Best Part' for Young Actresses Now
  • Sep 12, 2023

Kate Winslet Credits MeToo Movement for 'the Best Part' for Young Actresses Now

Paul McCartney Addicted to Classic Arcade Games
  • Sep 12, 2023

Paul McCartney Addicted to Classic Arcade Games

Abby Lee Miller Breaks Silence on Backlash for Confessing She Likes High School Athletes
  • Sep 12, 2023

Abby Lee Miller Breaks Silence on Backlash for Confessing She Likes High School Athletes

Hank Williams Jr. and Girlfriend Brandi Tie the Knot in Alabama Wedding
  • Sep 12, 2023

Hank Williams Jr. and Girlfriend Brandi Tie the Knot in Alabama Wedding

Tom Sandoval and Rumored Girlfriend Tii Holding Hands Despite Denying Romance
  • Sep 12, 2023

Tom Sandoval and Rumored Girlfriend Tii Holding Hands Despite Denying Romance

Coi Leray Removes Picture of Her and Ice Spice After Fans Claim Ice Ignores Her
  • Sep 12, 2023

Coi Leray Removes Picture of Her and Ice Spice After Fans Claim Ice Ignores Her

Most Read
T.I. and Tiny Slammed After Their Son King Harris Pays Homeless Man to Do the 'One Chip Challenge'
Celebrity

T.I. and Tiny Slammed After Their Son King Harris Pays Homeless Man to Do the 'One Chip Challenge'

Blueface Insists He Is Not Gay After Male TikToker Falsely Claims They Were Dating

Blueface Insists He Is Not Gay After Male TikToker Falsely Claims They Were Dating

Eddie Murphy Meets His Ex-Wife Nicole's Boyfriend at Son Myles' Wedding

Eddie Murphy Meets His Ex-Wife Nicole's Boyfriend at Son Myles' Wedding

Busy Philipps on Sending Daughter to Boarding School: People Act Like I'm Sending Her to the Moon

Busy Philipps on Sending Daughter to Boarding School: People Act Like I'm Sending Her to the Moon

Amy Robach Furious She and T.J. Holmes Were Banned From Robin Roberts' Wedding After Affair Scandal

Amy Robach Furious She and T.J. Holmes Were Banned From Robin Roberts' Wedding After Affair Scandal

Kamala Harris Dubbed 'Cringe' Over Her Dance Moves at White House Hip-Hop Party

Kamala Harris Dubbed 'Cringe' Over Her Dance Moves at White House Hip-Hop Party

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Thrown Under the Bus by Danny Masterson Accuser After Praising Him

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Thrown Under the Bus by Danny Masterson Accuser After Praising Him

Prince Harry Jokes His Household Is Getting 'More Competitive' Over Invictus Games

Prince Harry Jokes His Household Is Getting 'More Competitive' Over Invictus Games

Heidi Klum Has 'Sleepless Nights' Due to Her 'Really Extra' Halloween 2023 Costume

Heidi Klum Has 'Sleepless Nights' Due to Her 'Really Extra' Halloween 2023 Costume