Steve Harvey Responds to Co-Host's Apology for Her Negative Comments on His Wife Marjorie

After Shirley Strawberry apologizes over her leaked phone calls with her estranged husband in which she said that Steve was 'scared' of Marjorie, the TV host defends his wife against misconception about her.

Sep 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Steve Harvey has responded to his co-host Shirley Strawberry's apology over her leaked phone calls with her estranged husband Ernesto, who has been incarcerated. Taking to their TV show, Shirley admitted that she regretted saying bad things about the comedian's wife Marjorie Harvey.

In the phone conversation between her and Ernesto that leaked over the weekend, Shirley talked about Steve's wife. She insinuated that Steve is afraid of Lori Harvey's mother. "If she was there we probably wouldn't have been all over the house...You know he's scared... I wasn't supposed to be in there but he brought us in," she told Ernesto about visiting her boss' house.

"He was happy to see us...he always invites us over there and we don't never go...because I don't know, if she's there...you know," Shirley added. "She's, um....nope....she looks at us as 'the help' you know...it is what it is."

In the latest episode of "The Steve Harvey Morning Show", Shirley took the time to address her remarks. "Steve, I'm going to start by saying that my estranged husband is in jail. He's been in jail for over a year, right after the 4th of July of 2022, and recently some phone calls between he and I were leaked last year," she began saying.

She explained, "On those calls, you hear me saying that you were winded going up the stairs at your home and that Majorie looks at us as the help. Right here and now, I want to apologize to you and Majorie. As much as I wish I could, I can't take it back."

"It was definitely not me trying to add to what you have going on right now," she continued, referring to other misleading headlines the couple recently faced from the media. "I apologize, I make no excuses. I said what I said and there's no denying it or taking it back."

Steve later responded to his co-host's apology. "Let me say this to you, Shirley, we have known about this right after it happened but we can't get in nobody's marriage like 'girl what are you doing? what are you feeling?' but we didn't want to talk about it," he said.

On how they usually deal with this kind of rumors, Steve shared, "When something like this happens our motto has always been to never address blogs because we know who we are and we know whose we are so we don't address blogs. When this came out it was a little bit different because it's not gossip/rumors or a malicious lie it came from the inside because were a inside circle were a family."

But they apparently haven't had time to talk about Shirley's comments because Marjorie is currently preoccupied with her grandmother duties. "So when it came out Marjorie is on baby watch right now because we have another grandchild coming and the baby is do any minute so she's just doing grandmother duties and Marjorie don't really get into all this right here," the "Family Feud" host explained.

"The devil is busy. The devil don't come for those he got, he sends those he has," he stressed.

Steve went on defending his wife against misconception about her, claiming, "The woman I married is a good woman. She's the best thing to ever happen to me. She's God-fearing, she's loyal, she's faithful, and she's a kind and loving person. I don't care what nobody say-and y'all quit talking about she was in my other marriage and ruined it. She didn't. She was nowhere around that."

"I got divorced in 2005," he explained the timeline of their relationship added. "My marriage was over when the 'Kings of Comedy' was out. Y'all ain't know that though, did you? It was over then. It wasn't worth a quarter then. It took us this long to get to the divorce, that's when the official paperwork came out."

He continued, "In 2005, I had nothing. I lost the radio show we were on in L.A. on May 23, and I lost the only TV show I had on May 10. Steve Harvey had no money. Got with Marjorie on New Year's Eve, met her, talked to her. She was with her kids in Hawaii, we got together in 2006, we had nothing. She didn't marry into no riches. I had nothing when I asked her to marry me at the end of 2006."

The couple recently debunked wild rumors that accused Marjorie of cheating on Steve. "I don't know what y'all doing, but find something else to do, 'cause we fine," the 66-year-old TV personality responded to the affair rumors. Marjorie, meanwhile, took to her Instagram page to slam the "foolishness and lies that have been spread about us."

