Kate Winslet Credits MeToo Movement for 'the Best Part' for Young Actresses Now

Noting that she spent years being 'finger-pointed' and 'laughed at' for speaking her mind, the 'Titanic' star says she is 'so proud' that young actresses now 'are unafraid.'

Sep 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kate Winslet says young actresses are "unafraid" in the wake of the #MeToo movement. The "Titanic" actress, 47, said she spent years being "finger-pointed" and "laughed at" for speaking her mind before females in the entertainment industry joined forces to highlight the decades of rampant abuse they had suffered, but now feels it was "worth it."

She told Vogue's October 2023 issue, in an interview conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike, "Oh, my God! This is the best part. Young actresses now, f**k me, they are unafraid. It makes me so proud. And I think, Yes, all the s**t-flinging, all the struggle, all the using my voice for years, often being finger-pointed at and laughed at, I don't give a s**t! It was all bloody worth it."

"Because the culture is changing in the way that I couldn't in my wildest dreams have imagined in my 20s … absolutely toughened me up, but the one thing it gave me, more than anything else, was a profound understanding of what it means to play a character like Lee Miller," she continued.

Kate plays troubled and iconic World War Two photographer Lee Miller in her upcoming film "Lee". She spoke out in the chat about being patronized by male power players in the movie industry belittling her as she looked for backing for the project.

Kate said, "The men who think you want and need their help are unbelievably outraging. "I've even had a director say to me, 'Listen, you do my film and Ill get your little Lee funded. Little!' Or we'd have potential male investors saying things like, 'Tell me, why am I supposed to like this woman?' "

Vogue's October 2023 issue is available on newsstands nationwide from September 19.

