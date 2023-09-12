 

Cardi B Shares Words of Wisdom on Motherhood to Chrisean Rock

A few days after her fellow hip-hop star gave birth to her first child, the 'Bongos' raptress reminds the 'Word to My Brother' spitter not to ignore signs of postpartum depression.

  • Sep 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has given her advice on motherhood to Chrisean Rock. A few days after her fellow hip-hop star gave birth to her first child, the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker shared her words of wisdom on how to prevent postpartum depression to the "Word to My Brother" spitter.

The 30-year-old rapper, who has given birth to her two children with husband Offset, reminded Chrisean not to ignore signs of postpartum depression in an interview published on Monday, September 11. Speaking to TMZ when she was in New York City, she stated that during the first time being a mother, Chrisean might not be aware of the signs of depression that she may be experiencing.

Cardi explained in the interview, "Whenever you start feeling emotional, that means, you might not think it's called postpartum, but it's postpartum." She went on to suggest, "So when that happens, go outside, take a breather, go drink some coffee and go for lunch on your own."

"When you are like a new mom, like the new schedule overwhelms you," the "WAP" raptress pointed out. "So, just do something, you know, just do something that calms you down and [helps you feel] peaceful."

Elsewhere in the interview, Cardi, who released a new collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion titled "Bongos" a few days prior, also gave her response to criticisms on her latest track. "I'm a trendsetter," she proudly stated. "I have to do things [differently]."

"I love funk music and when I love something, I have to incorporate," she further elaborated about her song with Megan. "I have to put that together with my sound, with hip-hop. I love funk. I love them both. I cannot do trap beats. I cannot talk about fighting b***hes. I cannot talk about all these things all the time. You know what I'm saying?"

"I could do everything. I could, like, get to know different cultures. Don't be ignorant either," Cardi continued. "Don't be ignorant either because the beat is actually somebody else's culture. And you wouldn't want people to disrespect your culture. So you just don't expect people to be like, What the hell is that? Come on now."

Cardi and Megan unleashed their song collaboration "Bongos", which is featured in the former's upcoming album, on Friday, September 8. Prior to this track, the two artists have worked together on 2020's hit "WAP".

