 

Britney Spears' Rumored Ex-Con Boyfriend Confirms He Still Sees the 'Phenomenal' Singer

Cover Images/Media Punch
Paul Richard Soliz, who has a criminal background and used to work for the 'Toxic' songstress, gushes over the pop superstar and says that 'she's doing great' following her split from Sam Asghari.

  • Sep 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears is still seeing an ex-con whom she is rumored to be getting close with following her split from Sam Asghari. Paul Richard Soliz, a former member of her staff who allegedly has a criminal past, has gushed over the "phenomenal" singer while giving an update on her condition after Sam filed for divorce.

"She's a phenomenal woman," Paul told Us Weekly when met following his court appearance for allegedly violating his probation. "She's a very, very good, positive ... She's a good person," the 37-year-old added of his former employer.

Although Paul wouldn't divulge on the nature of his relationship with Britney, Paul confirmed that he still sees the "Lucky" songstress, claiming, "She's doing great." He also had nothing but good words for Britney's estranged husband, describing Sam as a "great guy."

Paul has a criminal background that includes charges for multiple misdemeanors including disturbing the peace, child endangerment and driving without a license in addition to felonies for possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of a firearm.

Despite his legal troubles, Paul, who's also a father, told the outlet that he wasn't "really worried about" his ongoing criminal case and thought it would end up being be dismissed. He's also currently enrolled in court-ordered anger management classes.

Page Six reported in August that Britney has been getting close to Paul, who used to work for the pop star in the role of a housekeeper to "clean toilets, mop floors and pick up trash." While Paul is no longer working with Britney, the "Sometimes" singer allegedly has still chosen to spend time with the ex-con.

A source also claimed that the mom of two doesn't even try to hide their newfound friendship. Due to her close relationship with Paul, the informant shared, "I'm concerned," adding that Britney and her team didn't do a background check before they hired Paul.

