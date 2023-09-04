Chrisean Rock Reveals Name of Her Baby Boy With Blueface After Giving Birth on Live Stream

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Thotiana' hitmaker was nowhere to be seen around the 'Baddies South' star while she was in labor as he appeared to be partying with his other baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis.

AceShowbiz - Chrisean Rock has revealed the name of her first child with Blueface. Shortly after giving birth to her baby boy on live stream, the reality TV star announced via Instagram that she has named the newborn after herself.

The "Blueface & Chrisean: Crazy in Love" star wrote on a new post uploaded on Sunday, September 3, "Let's welcome my Baby boy Chrisean Malone named after his mommy." She added a blue heart and a shooting star emoji.

Chrisean was quickly showered with congratulatory messages from her followers, including 50 Cent's girlfriend Cuban Link who simply commented, "Congratulations!!" Another gave a positive response to the baby's name, saying, "Well I love the name and he's your son and u get to name home what u want."

Earlier that day, Chrisean also made use of her social media page to show herself in labor. During the Instagram Live, she was seen on a hospital bed with her family and friends around her. She pushed and screamed before eventually crying tears of joy. At one point, she shouted, "Get this n***a out!"

In a separate stream, the "Baddies" cast member revealed that she had been experiencing contractions all morning. Once she got checked and settled in her delivery room, she said that her water actually broke two days ago, but she wasn't aware what was happening. "It was like a slow leak," she recalled. "I just thought my p***y was wet."

Blueface has not spoken out on the arrival of his new child. In fact, he was nowhere to be seen around Chrisean while was in labor as he appeared to be partying with his other baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis, with whom he has two children. On social media, he posted several Stories from Miami.

