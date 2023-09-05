Cardi B Re-Teams With Megan Thee Stallion for New Single 'Bongos' Despite Declaring No More Collab

Instagram Music

Sep 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are looking to repeat the success of their 2020 hit "WAP". Gearing up for her music comeback, the Bronx femcee has enlisted the Texas raptress for a new single called "Bongos".

The mother of two took to her social media page on Monday, September 4 to announce the new collaboration with Megan. Along with a colorful artwork, she revealed the song will arrive on Friday, September 8. The new track can be pre-saved now via streaming services Spotify and Apple Music.

The artwork features Cardi and Megan go color-coordinating in blue and purple one-pieces and high heels. They rock multi-colored curls as they hold a lollipop each. "BONGOS Cardi x Megan Thee Stallion 9/8," Cardi captioned the post on his Instagram page.

Megan posted the same artwork on her own Instagram page and tagged her collaborator. She added a devil emoji in the caption.

One day prior, Cardi teased that she had big news to share on Monday. In a video she posted over the weekend, she walked to the camera before saying, "I got an announcement to make tomorrow." She ended it by blowing a kiss to the camera and saying, "Bye."

The 30-year-old showed off her hourglass figure as she wore a white one-piece swimsuit, putting her massive thigh tattoo on display. She also rocked a long red wig that was styled in big curls as well as a bunch of silver bracelets.

Before announcing the new single featuring Megan, Cardi spoke with Vogue Mexico about her next musical moves. "I'm not going to release any more collaborations, I'm going to put out my next solo single," she shared. "Right now I'm working on the cover art and ideas for the next record because it's definitely coming up. So stay tuned because it's coming out very soon. I also have plans in the world of cinema. In fact, I have plans to do everything I can: fashion, branding, I want to do it all, honey."

Cardi last released a collaboration with her husband Offset, "Jealousy", on July 28. Meanwhile, "Bongos" will be Megan's first new song since she released her second studio album "Traumazine" in August 2022.

