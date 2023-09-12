 

Alabama Barker Flips Paparazzi the Bird After 'Ugly Picture' Complaint

Alabama Barker Flips Paparazzi the Bird After 'Ugly Picture' Complaint
A few weeks after complaining about shutterbugs taking 'ugly picture' of her, the daughter of Travis Barker and Shana Moakler gives paparazzi her middle finger during an outing in New York City.

AceShowbiz - Alabama Barker has flipped paparazzi the bird. A few weeks after complaining about shutterbugs taking "ugly picture" of her, the daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler has seemingly expressed her anger toward them.

On Sunday, September 10, the 17-year-old reality TV star threw up her middle finger to paparazzi when she was spotted out and about during New York Fashion Week in New York City. At that time, she was aiming the offensive sign at the photographer who was standing from a distance in front of her to take a number of photos.

For the fashion event, Alabama looked stunning in her silver-and-black get-up. She sported a black mini dress that came with a corset-like design and plunging neckline. She also put on a pair of black sunglasses, silver earrings, a matching necklace, a number of matching rings and bracelets.

The former "Meet the Barkers" star was caught on camera carrying a smartphone and a small silver handbag in one of her hands. For the hair, she let her long blonde locks reach her upper stomach and parted her chin-length bangs in the middle.

Alabama's offensive gesture came a few weeks after she protested against an "ugly picture" of her that was taken by shutterbugs. "Paparazzi will purposely take pictures of you with your mouth open, middle of a sentence and any ugly picture they can get of you just for views," the step-daughter of Kourtney Kardashian stated in a video she uploaded via TikTok on August 21.

In the clip, she went on to slam critics who commented on her paparazzi picture. "I would love to see you guys getting random pictures of you taken when you're leaving the grocery store, in the middle of a sentence, with your mouth wide open. And let's see how beautiful you look," she pointed out.

Alabama was referring to shutterbugs taking picture of her and her pregnant step-mom Kourtney. On August 20, the mother and daughter duo were walking next to each other while they were leaving Cha Cha Matcha in Los Angeles. During the day out, Alabama was wearing a cozy black ensemble consisting of a T-shirt, hoodie, a pair of sweatpants and flat slides.

