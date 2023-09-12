Fergie Reacts to Her Ex Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari's Pregnancy Announcement

Cover Images/JENNIFER GRAYLOCK Celebrity

The 'Jupiter's Legacy' actor and his current wife share a photo of her sonogram in a joint Instagram post to reveal that they are expecting their first child together.

Sep 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Stacy Ferguson a.k.a. Fergie has weighed in on Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari's pregnancy announcement. Shortly after her ex-husband and his current wife shared the happy news, the singer couldn't help but shower the couple with love.

The former Black Eyed Peas member publicly reacted to a post that Josh and Audra uploaded on Monday, September 11 to unveil Audra's pregnancy. In the comments section, the "Big Girls Don't Cry" singer wrote, "I am truly happy for you guys Axl can't wait to be a big brother."

Fergie and Josh were married in a Catholic ceremony on January 10, 2009. They have one son together, Axl, who just turned 10 years old on August 29. The former pair separated in 2017 and finalized their divorce in November 2019.

Meanwhile, in the said Instagaram post, Josh and Audra revealed they are expecting their first child together by sharing a photo of her sonogram along with a white flower. "Baby Duhamel coming soon," they captioned the joint post.

Also quickly reacting to the good news were their fellow celebrities and friends, such as Jerry O'Connell who simply wrote, "Congrats!!!" Ashley Greene exclaimed, "Congratulations you beautiful people!!" Holly Robinson Peete added, "Congratulations."

The exciting announcement comes one year after Josh and Audra tied the knot in an intimate wedding in her hometown, Fargo, N.D. on September 10, 2022. The Captain William Lennox of the "Transformers" films and the former Miss World America began dating in 2018 and announced their engagement in January 2022.

On Sunday, Josh, who is also a North Dakota native, celebrated their anniversary by posting a photo of him and his wife to his Instagram Story. "Happy year 1 my love. You are just the best," the 50-year-old actor wrote atop the smiley selfie. "I love you so much."

Audra echoed the sentiment in a post that featured a photo from their wedding ceremony. "Happy First Anniversary sweet man oh how I prayed for you..," she captioned the snap.

