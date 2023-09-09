Gisele Bundchen Purchases $9.1M Mansion With Rumored Beau's Sister-In-Law's Help

Instagram Celebrity

The Brazilian supermodel reportedly bought a $9.1 million mansion in Florida with her rumored boyfriend and jiu-jitsu pal Joaquim Valente's sister-in-law helping her as her agent.

AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen adds another beautiful mansion to her real estate portfolio. The supermodel reportedly bought a $9.1 million mansion in Florida with her jiu-jitsu pal Joaquim Valente's sister-in-law helping her as her agent.

According to TMZ, the Southwest Ranches property is located 30 miles northwest of Miami. The new property, which sits on 7.5 acres, boasts 9 bedrooms and is a pure luxury with its facility, including a full-size soccer field, infinity pool, hot tub, tennis courts and plenty of space to ride horses.

It's also revealed that Gisele's new luxury mansion features a state-of-the-art equestrian rink with 10 large horse stalls. It's a perfect house for the model as she and her kids, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady, are big into horse riding. The property additionally has an outdoor kitchen with a hibachi grill, pizza oven, BBQ pit and a wine fridge.

Inside, the first-floor master suite includes a private sitting area, bathroom and a walk-in closet. It additionally has a floating glass staircase leading to the rest of the home. As for the gourmet kitchen, it features quartz countertops imported from Italy paired with an oversized island with a breakfast bar.

In addition to the newly purchased mansion, the Brazilian beauty owns another home in South Florida. She previously bought the $11.5 million mansion in Miami Beach which is located right across the water from where Tom's building his new place.

Meanwhile, Gisele and Joaquim have been rumored to be dating for some time, though they have yet to comment on the speculations. Last month, the pair fueled the dating rumors when Joaquim was spotted picking up the model from the airport.

Gisele and Joaquim sparked dating rumors following her divorce from Tom in October 2022. They were also spotted together during a vacation in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica with her two children, Benjamin and Vivian last November. A source said of their relationship at the time, "Joaquim and his two brothers have instructed Gisele and the children in martial arts for the past year and a half," adding that Gisele and Joaquim's relationship was "strictly platonic and professional."

