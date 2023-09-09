 

Gisele Bundchen Purchases $9.1M Mansion With Rumored Beau's Sister-In-Law's Help

Gisele Bundchen Purchases $9.1M Mansion With Rumored Beau's Sister-In-Law's Help
Instagram
Celebrity

The Brazilian supermodel reportedly bought a $9.1 million mansion in Florida with her rumored boyfriend and jiu-jitsu pal Joaquim Valente's sister-in-law helping her as her agent.

  • Sep 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen adds another beautiful mansion to her real estate portfolio. The supermodel reportedly bought a $9.1 million mansion in Florida with her jiu-jitsu pal Joaquim Valente's sister-in-law helping her as her agent.

According to TMZ, the Southwest Ranches property is located 30 miles northwest of Miami. The new property, which sits on 7.5 acres, boasts 9 bedrooms and is a pure luxury with its facility, including a full-size soccer field, infinity pool, hot tub, tennis courts and plenty of space to ride horses.

It's also revealed that Gisele's new luxury mansion features a state-of-the-art equestrian rink with 10 large horse stalls. It's a perfect house for the model as she and her kids, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady, are big into horse riding. The property additionally has an outdoor kitchen with a hibachi grill, pizza oven, BBQ pit and a wine fridge.

  Editors' Pick

Inside, the first-floor master suite includes a private sitting area, bathroom and a walk-in closet. It additionally has a floating glass staircase leading to the rest of the home. As for the gourmet kitchen, it features quartz countertops imported from Italy paired with an oversized island with a breakfast bar.

In addition to the newly purchased mansion, the Brazilian beauty owns another home in South Florida. She previously bought the $11.5 million mansion in Miami Beach which is located right across the water from where Tom's building his new place.

Meanwhile, Gisele and Joaquim have been rumored to be dating for some time, though they have yet to comment on the speculations. Last month, the pair fueled the dating rumors when Joaquim was spotted picking up the model from the airport.

Gisele and Joaquim sparked dating rumors following her divorce from Tom in October 2022. They were also spotted together during a vacation in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica with her two children, Benjamin and Vivian last November. A source said of their relationship at the time, "Joaquim and his two brothers have instructed Gisele and the children in martial arts for the past year and a half," adding that Gisele and Joaquim's relationship was "strictly platonic and professional."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Joe Jonas Accused of Soliciting Explicit Photos From 'Zoey 101' Star Alexa Nikolas During His Teen

Rapper CEO Jizzle Warns 'Opps' After Getting Shot at Lil Baby Concert
Related Posts
Gisele Bundchen Inspects Renovations of New Home Amid Resurfacing Joaquim Valente Dating Rumors

Gisele Bundchen Inspects Renovations of New Home Amid Resurfacing Joaquim Valente Dating Rumors

Gisele Bundchen Picked Up at Airport by Joaquim Valente After Months of Dating Rumors

Gisele Bundchen Picked Up at Airport by Joaquim Valente After Months of Dating Rumors

Gisele Bundchen Reflects on Her 'Growth' After 'Undeniably Tough' Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Reflects on Her 'Growth' After 'Undeniably Tough' Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Unfazed by Irina Shayk and Tom Brady's 'Flirty' Weekend Sleepover Amid Dating Report

Gisele Bundchen Unfazed by Irina Shayk and Tom Brady's 'Flirty' Weekend Sleepover Amid Dating Report

Latest News
Lindsay Hubbard Appears Joyful in First Sighting Following Carl Radke Shocking Split
  • Sep 09, 2023

Lindsay Hubbard Appears Joyful in First Sighting Following Carl Radke Shocking Split

Kurt Russell Protects Human and Godzilla's Worlds in 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' First Teaser
  • Sep 09, 2023

Kurt Russell Protects Human and Godzilla's Worlds in 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' First Teaser

Rapper CEO Jizzle Warns 'Opps' After Getting Shot at Lil Baby Concert
  • Sep 09, 2023

Rapper CEO Jizzle Warns 'Opps' After Getting Shot at Lil Baby Concert

Gisele Bundchen Purchases $9.1M Mansion With Rumored Beau's Sister-In-Law's Help
  • Sep 09, 2023

Gisele Bundchen Purchases $9.1M Mansion With Rumored Beau's Sister-In-Law's Help

Joe Jonas Accused of Soliciting Explicit Photos From 'Zoey 101' Star Alexa Nikolas During His Teen
  • Sep 09, 2023

Joe Jonas Accused of Soliciting Explicit Photos From 'Zoey 101' Star Alexa Nikolas During His Teen

Olivia Rodrigo Seemingly Spills 'Guts' World Tour in New Lyric Video
  • Sep 09, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo Seemingly Spills 'Guts' World Tour in New Lyric Video

Most Read
Tucker Carlson Under Fire for Interview With Con-Artist Making Explosive Allegations Against Obama
Celebrity

Tucker Carlson Under Fire for Interview With Con-Artist Making Explosive Allegations Against Obama

Friends of Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Desperately Try to 'Save' Her From Rapper

Friends of Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Desperately Try to 'Save' Her From Rapper

Paul McCartney Finds His Wife's Bedtime Routine 'a Little Too Exciting'

Paul McCartney Finds His Wife's Bedtime Routine 'a Little Too Exciting'

Jennifer Love Hewitt Credits Selena Gomez for Her Different Look After Plastic Surgery Rumors

Jennifer Love Hewitt Credits Selena Gomez for Her Different Look After Plastic Surgery Rumors

Julia Fox Defends Her Risque Look at NYFW Amid Backlash

Julia Fox Defends Her Risque Look at NYFW Amid Backlash

Sasha Obama Rocks Skimpy Outfit During Cigarette Break With Friends

Sasha Obama Rocks Skimpy Outfit During Cigarette Break With Friends

Smash Mouth Responds to Kim Kardashian's Controversial Tribute to Steve Harwell

Smash Mouth Responds to Kim Kardashian's Controversial Tribute to Steve Harwell

Joe Jonas Alleged to Be 'Less Than Supportive' of Struggling Sophie Turner After Birth of 2nd Child

Joe Jonas Alleged to Be 'Less Than Supportive' of Struggling Sophie Turner After Birth of 2nd Child

Leonardo DiCaprio Could Settle Down Amid New Romance With Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio Could Settle Down Amid New Romance With Vittoria Ceretti