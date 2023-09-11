 

Ozzy Osbourne Too Upset to Talk About Show Cancellation

According to daughter Kelly Osbourne, discussing her father's show cancellation is off limits at home because it's 'heartbreaking' to see the Black Sabbath rocker being 'left behind.'

AceShowbiz - Ozzy Osbourne is gutted he can't perform at Power Trip festival. The Black Sabbath frontman, 74, revealed in July he had made the "painful" decision to cancel his gig at the three day heavy metal extravaganza at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California due to his ongoing health issues and his family have admitted they can't discuss the topic at home because he finds it too upsetting.

"We can't talk about it in the house because it is just so heartbreaking to see that all he wants is just one more show," his daughter Kelly Osbourne told Rolling Stone magazine. His wife Sharon Osbourne added, "And Ozzy wants to be on that show with all his friends. It's heartbreaking for him to see everybody going on, and he's just left behind."

The pair admitted Ozzy is capable of singing his hits for fans, but he doesn't want to leave them feeling short-changed by having to do the gig without moving around. Kelly said, "He could do it right now if he sat in a chair. because the voice is there; there's nothing wrong with the voice. He said that if he can't give his fans what they paid to see, he won't do it. There is nobody that loves their friends as much as Dad does."

Sharon agreed, noting her husband is still a fan himself and knows what it's like to be one. The former "The X Factor" judge admitted the "Paranoid" rocker is on the mend in his recovery from surgery following a fall in 2019. She said, "He's doing a lot better."

Ozzy - who has Parkinson's disease - previously admitted he didn't want to put on a "half-a****" performance for fans. Announcing his decision to bow out of the festival, he wrote, "As painful as this is, I've had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October."

"My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward. Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I'm just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-a****."

Judas Priest have replaced Ozzy on the bill for the festival.

