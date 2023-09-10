 

Kristin Cavallari Hates Dating Apps

The former 'Laguna Beach' star explains why she is not into online dating and dishes on her 'really high standards' for boyfriend following her split from Jay Cutler.

  • Sep 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kristin Cavallari refuses to use dating apps and is worried about finding a stepfather for her children. Although the 36-year-old reality TV star - who shares sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, nine, and daughter Saylor, seven, with ex-husband Jay Cutler - is dating, she would prefer to meet someone in real life rather than connecting online through an app.

"I'm dating. I've gone through phases of going on a million first dates, and I've gone through phases where I'm not dating at all. At the moment, it's not my priority, but I'm open to it," she told Us Weekly.

"Everyone tells me to get on the apps, but someone can be amazing on paper, and you meet them, and they're a dud, or you just have nothing in common. I want that passion and fire. I feel like if it's meant to be, he'll find me."

"I don't know where, because I hardly ever leave my house! Hopefully it will happen at the grocery store. Listen, I've tried every avenue. I hate being set up by friends because I hate having to say, 'I just wasn't into them.' I feel bad."

And, Kristin revealed she has high standards because she is looking for a partner for herself and a stepfather to her kids. She said, "I'll go on a first date with someone and sit there thinking, 'Could you be a stepfather to my children?' And then I'm like, 'No, you suck.' The good thing is I'm not going to waste my time. I have really high standards now because of my kids."

"They met one person once because they were a fan of his. They asked me to go out with him when they were with me so that they could meet him. I'm very open with them; they know what's going on in my love life and who I'm talking to. And they have strong opinions! I haven't found someone who's special enough to be around them yet."

Kristin also revealed she is open to marrying again. She said, "I still very much believe in marriage and love. I was just really young when I met my ex. So, yeah. I'm open to it - even after all these horrible dates!"

