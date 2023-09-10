Miley Cyrus' Brother Trace Blames His Famous Surname for Hindering His Success

Instagram Celebrity

Trace Cyrus insists he would be more successful if his family weren't famous, claiming people discredited his hard work because of his famous relatives.

AceShowbiz - Trace Cyrus thinks his band Metro Station would have been "more successful" if he "wasn't part of a famous family." The 34-year-old guitarist launched the pop rock band with Mason Russo back in 2005 and they had a worldwide hit with single "Shake It" in 2007, whilst their self-titled debut LP performed well in the charts.

Trace, however, is convinced the group could have been much bigger if he didn't share a surname with pop superstar Miley Cyrus, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, and actress-and-singer Noah Cyrus. Taking part in a question and answer session on his Instagram Stories, he said, "I love my family so much, but I think I'd be much more successful if I wasn't part of a famous family."

"People immediately want to judge me and discredit all my hard work because of who I'm related to. But that's so far from the truth. I got a record deal without anyone from my label even knowing who I was related to 'til after they signed me."

Trace also claimed that he "never put [his] last name online anywhere for the first years of his career until people started finding out."

"Achy Breaky Heart" hitmaker Billy Ray, 62, adopted Trace and his sister Brandi when he married ex-wife Tish in December 1993. Billy Ray and Tish - who divorced in 2022 - have Miley, 30, Noah, 23, and son Braison together. The country music legend also has son Christopher with former girlfriend Kristin Luckey.

