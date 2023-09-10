 

Miley Cyrus' Brother Trace Blames His Famous Surname for Hindering His Success

Miley Cyrus' Brother Trace Blames His Famous Surname for Hindering His Success
Instagram
Celebrity

Trace Cyrus insists he would be more successful if his family weren't famous, claiming people discredited his hard work because of his famous relatives.

  • Sep 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Trace Cyrus thinks his band Metro Station would have been "more successful" if he "wasn't part of a famous family." The 34-year-old guitarist launched the pop rock band with Mason Russo back in 2005 and they had a worldwide hit with single "Shake It" in 2007, whilst their self-titled debut LP performed well in the charts.

Trace, however, is convinced the group could have been much bigger if he didn't share a surname with pop superstar Miley Cyrus, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, and actress-and-singer Noah Cyrus. Taking part in a question and answer session on his Instagram Stories, he said, "I love my family so much, but I think I'd be much more successful if I wasn't part of a famous family."

  Editors' Pick

"People immediately want to judge me and discredit all my hard work because of who I'm related to. But that's so far from the truth. I got a record deal without anyone from my label even knowing who I was related to 'til after they signed me."

Trace also claimed that he "never put [his] last name online anywhere for the first years of his career until people started finding out."

"Achy Breaky Heart" hitmaker Billy Ray, 62, adopted Trace and his sister Brandi when he married ex-wife Tish in December 1993. Billy Ray and Tish - who divorced in 2022 - have Miley, 30, Noah, 23, and son Braison together. The country music legend also has son Christopher with former girlfriend Kristin Luckey.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kristin Cavallari Hates Dating Apps

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Checked Into 'Monarchy Boot Camp' Before Meeting King Charles
Related Posts
Trace Cyrus and Farrah Abraham Going Back-and-Forth Over His OnlyFans Rant

Trace Cyrus and Farrah Abraham Going Back-and-Forth Over His OnlyFans Rant

Trace Cyrus Insinuates His 'Famous Family' Hinders Him From Being 'More Successful'

Trace Cyrus Insinuates His 'Famous Family' Hinders Him From Being 'More Successful'

Miley Cyrus' Brother Trace Declares He's Single a Year After Getting Engaged to Taylor Sanders

Miley Cyrus' Brother Trace Declares He's Single a Year After Getting Engaged to Taylor Sanders

Latest News
Amanda Seyfried Opens Up on Her Biggest 'Beauty Fail'
  • Sep 10, 2023

Amanda Seyfried Opens Up on Her Biggest 'Beauty Fail'

Roddy Ricch Seeks Joint Custody of 3-Year-Old Son After His BM Accuses Him of Substance Abuse
  • Sep 10, 2023

Roddy Ricch Seeks Joint Custody of 3-Year-Old Son After His BM Accuses Him of Substance Abuse

Travis Barker Back on Blink-182's Tour After Kourtney Kardashian's Urgent Fetal Surgery
  • Sep 10, 2023

Travis Barker Back on Blink-182's Tour After Kourtney Kardashian's Urgent Fetal Surgery

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Checked Into 'Monarchy Boot Camp' Before Meeting King Charles
  • Sep 10, 2023

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Checked Into 'Monarchy Boot Camp' Before Meeting King Charles

Miley Cyrus' Brother Trace Blames His Famous Surname for Hindering His Success
  • Sep 10, 2023

Miley Cyrus' Brother Trace Blames His Famous Surname for Hindering His Success

Kristin Cavallari Hates Dating Apps
  • Sep 10, 2023

Kristin Cavallari Hates Dating Apps

Most Read
Sasha Obama Rocks Skimpy Outfit During Cigarette Break With Friends
Celebrity

Sasha Obama Rocks Skimpy Outfit During Cigarette Break With Friends

Julia Fox Defends Her Risque Look at NYFW Amid Backlash

Julia Fox Defends Her Risque Look at NYFW Amid Backlash

Smash Mouth Responds to Kim Kardashian's Controversial Tribute to Steve Harwell

Smash Mouth Responds to Kim Kardashian's Controversial Tribute to Steve Harwell

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Tries to Stay Modest in Racy Outfit

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Tries to Stay Modest in Racy Outfit

Joe Jonas Alleged to Be 'Less Than Supportive' of Struggling Sophie Turner After Birth of 2nd Child

Joe Jonas Alleged to Be 'Less Than Supportive' of Struggling Sophie Turner After Birth of 2nd Child

A$AP Rocky Cuts Short Speech at Harlem Fashion Row's Awards Due to Pee Emergency

A$AP Rocky Cuts Short Speech at Harlem Fashion Row's Awards Due to Pee Emergency

Fans Not Buying It After Lil Reese Apologizes for Recording a Friend Pouring Water on Homeless Man

Fans Not Buying It After Lil Reese Apologizes for Recording a Friend Pouring Water on Homeless Man

Leonardo DiCaprio Could Settle Down Amid New Romance With Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio Could Settle Down Amid New Romance With Vittoria Ceretti

Blueface Denies Trying to Take Baby From Chrisean Rock, Admits He's Just 'Putting Pressure' on Her

Blueface Denies Trying to Take Baby From Chrisean Rock, Admits He's Just 'Putting Pressure' on Her