 

This Is Why Rihanna Picked Out Floral Name for Her Second Son

The meaning behind the unusual name that the 'We Found Love' singer and her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky decided for their second child has been revealed.

  • Sep 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rihanna picked out Riot Rose as her baby's name because of her boyfriend's love of flowers. The 35-year-old pop star already shares 16-month-old RZA Athelston Mayers with rapper A$AP Rocky but welcomed a second child with him in August, and now an insider has explained the reasoning behind the floral name.

"Not everyone knows this, but Rocky loves flowers - he loves having fresh flowers in the house, he loves decorating with flowers, and he even had real flowers in his grill once," the source told Entertainment Tonight.

Riot was born at Los Angeles' Cedars Sinai Hospital at 7.41 A.M. on August 1, two days before it was reported he had made his way into the world. It had been speculated the tot has been named after "Riot", a track released by his father - whose real name is Rakim Mayers - and Pharrell Williams earlier this year.

Their first boy's name is a tribute to producer and rapper RZA, 54, leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, as well as being a nod to A$AP's middle name.

It was previously claimed the "Umbrella" singer feels her family is "complete" now she's had her second child. An insider told People magazine recently, "Rihanna feels her family is now complete. It's something she's always wanted."

The "Umbrella" hitmaker previously hailed motherhood as "legendary" and admitted she no longer "identifies" with the life she had before giving birth to her first son. Reflecting on her first months as a first time mother, Rihanna previously told British Vogue magazine, "Oh, my God, it's legendary. It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever."

"You literally try to remember it - and there are photos of my life before - but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because… because it doesn't matter."

