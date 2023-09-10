 

Naomi Osaka Finds Motherhood 'Very Rewarding' After Giving Birth to First Child

Instagram
Celebrity

The 25-year-old tennis champion is 'doing good' as she enjoys being a mom to baby girl Shai while preparing for her upcoming comeback to the tennis court.

  • Sep 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Naomi Osaka has found motherhood "very rewarding." The 25-year-old tennis player delivered her baby girl, Shai, back in July, and Naomi has now revealed that she's relishing the challenge.

"It's very interesting, but very rewarding. I'm doing good," Naomi - who has Shai with rapper Cordae - told Entertainment Tonight.

Despite this, Naomi is already preparing to make her return to tennis in 2024. The sports star has been posting about her intense workout sessions on social media and Naomi is eager to compete at the Australian Open in January. She said, "Honestly I've been athletic or been playing sports since I was three, so it's ... it's like a part of my life."

Naomi has recently spent time at the US Open in New York, and she's desperate to return to competitive action. She shared, "I went to the Open earlier today and it just brought me so much inspiration."

  Editors' Pick

"So I'm very excited. It's made me a lot more grateful. Just a lot of little things I took for granted, now I'm kind of looking at it and since I can't play competitively right now, it's really making me itch to come back."

In January, Naomi revealed she would be taking a break from the tennis courts over 2023 because of her pregnancy. She wrote on X, "Can't wait to get back on the court but here's a little life update for 2023."

The former world number one subsequently revealed her pregnancy news and confirmed that she won't return to her sport until 2024. Naomi said, "I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom', haha."

"2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me and I hope I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely [heart emoji]. PS, I don't think there's a perfectly correct path to take in life but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions you'll find your way eventually (sic)."

