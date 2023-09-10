Travis Barker Back on Blink-182's Tour After Kourtney Kardashian's Urgent Fetal Surgery

Instagram Celebrity

The 47-year-old was forced to leave Blink-182's tour in Europe to accompany his wife Kourtney Kardashian to the hospital for surgery to save their unborn baby's life.

Sep 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Travis Barker is back onstage. The Blink-182 drummer finally performed for the first time with his band since his wife Kourtney Kardashian had urgent fetal surgery to save their unborn baby.

On Friday, September 8, the 47-year-old shared an Instagram video of himself walking to greet fans while holding a pair of drumsticks. He went over to a group of people and handed his drumstick to a man with a sign that read, "Can I have a drumstick." The musician captioned the post, "First day of tour."

Travis was forced to leave Blink-182's tour in Europe to accompany his wife Kourtney to the hospital. On Wednesday, the reality star finally opened up about the "family emergency" on Instagram.

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life," she penned at the time. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery," the mom of three added. "I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

Kourtney went on to gush, "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."

Travis himself expressed his gratitude via X, formerly Twitter. "God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I'm so grateful went well," he raved. "I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday."

You can share this post!