 

Lady GaGa and Michael Polansky Caught Enjoying Las Vegas Night Out Months After Alleged Breakup

The singer/actress and the Harvard graduate reportedly ended their relationship earlier this year. "They broke up a few months ago," a source told RadarOnline.com in March. "It was amicable. They're still friends."

  • Sep 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lady GaGa and Michael Polansky might have given their romance another try. The "A Star Is Born" actress and the Harvard graduate were spotted enjoying a night out in Las Vegas, months after their alleged breakup.

The 37-year-old singer and her alleged ex were photographed hanging out with friends in Sin City earlier this week. In pictures surfacing online, the pop star could be seen wearing a dark Adidas track jacket as she pulled her bleach-blonde hair into a bun. The businessman, meanwhile, donned a dark hooded sweatshirt and a black baseball cap.

This was not the first time GaGa and Polansky spent time together following their split news. Last month, the pair were seen together for the first time in more than a year.

As for the reason behind their split, it allegedly had something to do with marriage and starting a family. In 2020, Gaga declared that she's "very excited to have kids" and looking forward "to being a mom." However, according to the source, her then-boyfriend wasn't ready to put a ring on it, so "their relationship hit a wall."

GaGa confirmed her romance with Polansky in February 2020. At that time, she shared on Instagram a photo of her sitting on Polansky's lap during a yacht trip in Miami. "We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you're the best!" she captioned the shot.

