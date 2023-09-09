 

Lindsay Hubbard Appears Joyful in First Sighting Following Carl Radke Shocking Split

Lindsay Hubbard Appears Joyful in First Sighting Following Carl Radke Shocking Split
A few days after being left 'blindsided' by her ex-fiance's one-sided decision to call off their engagement, the 'Summer House' star is spotted having a blast with her female friends in Portugal.

AceShowbiz - Lindsay Hubbard appeared joyful in a first sighting following a heartbreak. A few days after being left "blindsided" by Carl Radke's one-sided decision to call off their engagement, the "Summer House" star was spotted having a blast with her female friends.

The 37-year-old reality TV star was caught on camera having fun at what appeared to be her former co-star Jaclyn Shuman's wedding rehearsal dinner in Portugal. She could be seen smiling widely for the camera when she was striking a pose, as seen in a group photo which Jaclyn uploaded via Instagram Story on Thursday, September 7.

In the group picture, Lindsay looked stunning in a white dress. The Bravo star matched with the other guests in their all-white white outfits. In the meantime, her pal Jaclyn caught the eye with an electric blue gown that came with a lower-thigh slit on one of her legs.

Lindsay's new sighting arrived a few days after she and Carl shocked the public with news of the two going their separate ways. About the split, he allegedly "blindsided" her by making an unexpected decision to call it quits on camera while filming season 8 of the "Summer House".

In the wake of the breakup, Lindsay's pal and TV personality Ashley Darby revealed that Lindsay and Carl were "so in love" with each other before their split. Speaking to Evan Real and Danny Murphy from Page Six in the Thursday, September 7 episode of "Virtual Reali-Tea", Ashley spilled, "They were so in love and they were in love up until like last week or something."

About the split itself, the star of "The Real Housewives of Potomac" pointed out, "I don't believe it." On the reason why, the 35-year-old Bravolebrity explained, "Having been around them, I realized firsthand how smitten he was with her. It was real. That's why I'm like, 'I gotta see some proof.' " She went on to say that if the two actually broke up, "something really paramount must have happened."

In addition to Ashley, "Southern Charm" star Venita Aspen gave her two cents on Lindsay and Carl's separation in the same podcast episode. She stated, "There is no way they're actually not engaged anymore." The 29-year-old further expressed, "Did you see the ring? He's not getting that money back or the ring!"

