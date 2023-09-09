 

Lil' Kim's Unrecognizable Appearance on Ebony Cover Drives Fans Mad

The hip-hop legend is accused of undergoing too many cosmetic procedures to alter her look, while some people blame the magazine for allegedly heavily editing the pic.

AceShowbiz - Lil' Kim has been granted the honor to grace the cover of Ebony magazine, but not everyone is impressed with the picture. Soon after her version of the cover, which is to commemorate 50 years of hip-hop, was unveiled on Friday, September 8, many gave their two cents on how she looks unrecognizable in the image.

"Is this real," a befuddled fan asked. Another remarked, "I miss the black Lil Kim…this looks like Asian lady from Mad TV." Accusing the New York City femcee of undergoing too many cosmestic procedures to alter her look, a third remarked, "Imagine spending all that money ruining how you look with surgery and then they come out with A.I."

Another made a similar bold claim as writing, "I don't understand why she damaged her face God give you beautiful face as gift ,why make it worse damage your face I don't understand why she doing this . my lord."

Defending Kim amid the plastic surgery accusations, someone declared, "I really do miss the old Kim, BUT if this makes her happy then that's all that matters..."

Others, however, blamed Ebony, believing that the magazine heavily edited the snap. "I don't blame lil kim for this, all my questions are for ebony .. and I need them answered Expeditiously," someone commented.

Another claimed, "This retouch is so bad, I thought it was AI. Somebody pls tell me it is. QUICKLY." An angry fan said, "Now Ebony knows they need their a**es whooped. Why they got Kimberly looking like AI?"

"whoever edited this was running that facetune app like the navy," someone slammed the magazine's staff, as another warned, "The entire staff deserves JAIL."

In the Ebony cover, Kim looks ethereal as she sits down while dressed in a pink silk gown. She wears a gold crown on her head and matching jewelry across her knuckles on both hands.

Kim has gotten candid about going under the knife after being physically abused by her ex-boyfriend. In a 2005 interview with Angie Martinez, she revealed, "I have had a black eye, bloody lips, bruised nose. I came out of the hospital from getting my nose done, and he broke my s**t again. I have had to have MRIs because he beat me up so bad I couldn't even move." She added, "The doctor had to fix my nose [because] it was almost shattered."

