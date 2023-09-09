 

Rapper CEO Jizzle Warns 'Opps' After Getting Shot at Lil Baby Concert

Rapper CEO Jizzle Warns 'Opps' After Getting Shot at Lil Baby Concert
Instagram
Celebrity

The Memphis-based rap star, who is related to Young Dolph, brags about his 'concrete' body as he appears to mock his attacker(s) in a video filmed in the hospital.

  • Sep 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rapper CEO Jizzle has been identified as the victim during a shooting that erupted at a recent Lil Baby concert. The Memphis-based artist himself has taken to social media to give an update on his condition after he was reportedly critically injured in the incident on Thursday night, September 7.

Assuring that he is "good," CEO Jizzle, who is the cousin of celebrated rap star Young Dolph, filmed himself in the hospital. He was seen lying in bed and hooked up to a machine with bloody bandages on his chest and torso area.

In the video, he appeared to mock his attacker(s) as he told his followers to "pray for me, but pray for the oppos 10x harder." Regardless of how he may look, he insisted that no "f**k boy" was going to take him out and asked the blogs to stop posting him because "imma dog." He bragged, "This s**t concrete," referring to his body's ability to absorb gun shots.

Lil Baby was performing at FedExForum in Memphis on Thursday night, September 7 as part of "It's Only Us Tour" when the shooting occurred. In videos circulating online, the "Drip Too Hard" emcee was rushed off stage amid a panic. A shot can then be heard in the background as concertgoers scrambled to safety. Other videos showed security came to the aid of an injured man near the stage, who was eventually wheeled out of the venue on a stretcher.

  Editors' Pick

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to 191 Beale Street, FedExForum's location, shortly before 10:30 P.M. and found a man had been shot. The victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials began evacuating the venue at around at 10:25 P.M.

CEO Jizzle might have been targeted as no other victims were reported. No arrest has been made as police are still trying to find the suspect. Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Lil Baby has not addressed the shooting, but he did apologize for not being able to complete his show that night. One day after the incident, he tweeted, "Unfortunately I couldn't perform last night in Memphis, Ima make sure everybody gets a refund tho."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Gisele Bundchen Purchases $9.1M Mansion With Rumored Beau's Sister-In-Law's Help

Lindsay Hubbard Appears Joyful in First Sighting Following Carl Radke Shocking Split
Related Posts
Shooting at Lil Baby's Memphis Concert Leaves One Man Critically Injured

Shooting at Lil Baby's Memphis Concert Leaves One Man Critically Injured

Woman Details 'Weird' Encounter With Lil Baby After Allegedly Being Paid $40k for Hookup

Woman Details 'Weird' Encounter With Lil Baby After Allegedly Being Paid $40k for Hookup

Lil Baby Sparks Chatters After Being Spotted With Some Ink Despite Saying He'd Never Get a Tattoo

Lil Baby Sparks Chatters After Being Spotted With Some Ink Despite Saying He'd Never Get a Tattoo

Lil Baby Ridiculed for 'Dressing Like a Princess' at Pierre Thomas' Birthday Bash

Lil Baby Ridiculed for 'Dressing Like a Princess' at Pierre Thomas' Birthday Bash

Latest News
Olivia Rodrigo Dragged for Allegedly Copying Miley Cyrus' 'Start All Over' on New Song
  • Sep 09, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo Dragged for Allegedly Copying Miley Cyrus' 'Start All Over' on New Song

Bijou Phillips 'Completely Trusts' Husband Danny Masterson's Claim Despite Prison Sentence
  • Sep 09, 2023

Bijou Phillips 'Completely Trusts' Husband Danny Masterson's Claim Despite Prison Sentence

Lindsay Hubbard Appears Joyful in First Sighting Following Carl Radke Shocking Split
  • Sep 09, 2023

Lindsay Hubbard Appears Joyful in First Sighting Following Carl Radke Shocking Split

Kurt Russell Protects Human and Godzilla's Worlds in 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' First Teaser
  • Sep 09, 2023

Kurt Russell Protects Human and Godzilla's Worlds in 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' First Teaser

Rapper CEO Jizzle Warns 'Opps' After Getting Shot at Lil Baby Concert
  • Sep 09, 2023

Rapper CEO Jizzle Warns 'Opps' After Getting Shot at Lil Baby Concert

Gisele Bundchen Purchases $9.1M Mansion With Rumored Beau's Sister-In-Law's Help
  • Sep 09, 2023

Gisele Bundchen Purchases $9.1M Mansion With Rumored Beau's Sister-In-Law's Help

Most Read
Friends of Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Desperately Try to 'Save' Her From Rapper
Celebrity

Friends of Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Desperately Try to 'Save' Her From Rapper

Tucker Carlson Under Fire for Interview With Con-Artist Making Explosive Allegations Against Obama

Tucker Carlson Under Fire for Interview With Con-Artist Making Explosive Allegations Against Obama

Paul McCartney Finds His Wife's Bedtime Routine 'a Little Too Exciting'

Paul McCartney Finds His Wife's Bedtime Routine 'a Little Too Exciting'

Jennifer Love Hewitt Credits Selena Gomez for Her Different Look After Plastic Surgery Rumors

Jennifer Love Hewitt Credits Selena Gomez for Her Different Look After Plastic Surgery Rumors

Julia Fox Defends Her Risque Look at NYFW Amid Backlash

Julia Fox Defends Her Risque Look at NYFW Amid Backlash

Sasha Obama Rocks Skimpy Outfit During Cigarette Break With Friends

Sasha Obama Rocks Skimpy Outfit During Cigarette Break With Friends

Smash Mouth Responds to Kim Kardashian's Controversial Tribute to Steve Harwell

Smash Mouth Responds to Kim Kardashian's Controversial Tribute to Steve Harwell

Joe Jonas Alleged to Be 'Less Than Supportive' of Struggling Sophie Turner After Birth of 2nd Child

Joe Jonas Alleged to Be 'Less Than Supportive' of Struggling Sophie Turner After Birth of 2nd Child

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Tries to Stay Modest in Racy Outfit

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Tries to Stay Modest in Racy Outfit