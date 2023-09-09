Rapper CEO Jizzle Warns 'Opps' After Getting Shot at Lil Baby Concert

Instagram Celebrity

The Memphis-based rap star, who is related to Young Dolph, brags about his 'concrete' body as he appears to mock his attacker(s) in a video filmed in the hospital.

AceShowbiz - Rapper CEO Jizzle has been identified as the victim during a shooting that erupted at a recent Lil Baby concert. The Memphis-based artist himself has taken to social media to give an update on his condition after he was reportedly critically injured in the incident on Thursday night, September 7.

Assuring that he is "good," CEO Jizzle, who is the cousin of celebrated rap star Young Dolph, filmed himself in the hospital. He was seen lying in bed and hooked up to a machine with bloody bandages on his chest and torso area.

In the video, he appeared to mock his attacker(s) as he told his followers to "pray for me, but pray for the oppos 10x harder." Regardless of how he may look, he insisted that no "f**k boy" was going to take him out and asked the blogs to stop posting him because "imma dog." He bragged, "This s**t concrete," referring to his body's ability to absorb gun shots.

Lil Baby was performing at FedExForum in Memphis on Thursday night, September 7 as part of "It's Only Us Tour" when the shooting occurred. In videos circulating online, the "Drip Too Hard" emcee was rushed off stage amid a panic. A shot can then be heard in the background as concertgoers scrambled to safety. Other videos showed security came to the aid of an injured man near the stage, who was eventually wheeled out of the venue on a stretcher.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to 191 Beale Street, FedExForum's location, shortly before 10:30 P.M. and found a man had been shot. The victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials began evacuating the venue at around at 10:25 P.M.

CEO Jizzle might have been targeted as no other victims were reported. No arrest has been made as police are still trying to find the suspect. Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Lil Baby has not addressed the shooting, but he did apologize for not being able to complete his show that night. One day after the incident, he tweeted, "Unfortunately I couldn't perform last night in Memphis, Ima make sure everybody gets a refund tho."

