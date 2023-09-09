 

Prince William and Kate Middleton Find 'Good Balance' Between Royal Duties and Parenthood

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who have taken on more royal duties since the death of Queen Elizabeth, are 'carrying out their duties and raising their children as privately as possible.'

AceShowbiz - The Prince and Princess of Wales are trying to balance their royal duties with raising their children privately. Prince William and Duchess Catherine, both 41, have taken on more royal duties since the death of William's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, on September 8, 2022, and getting the balance right is "something they think about every day."

Royal author Sally Bedell Smith told PEOPLE, "They are maintaining a good balance between carrying out their duties and raising their children as privately as possible."

An insider added, "It is something they think about every day. The prince was incredibly close to his grandmother. She was such a big part of his life and a real supporter of his work, and I’m sure he and the princess miss her presence."

In addition, William and Catherine, who have children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, together, are determined to help King Charles fulfill his duties. The source added, "Charles is leading the way for them already, and [William and Kate] are both involved in decision-making behind the scenes. They are ready and willing to do the job, and Kate is very much a part of that."

One year on from the Queen's death, William and Catherine are adjusting to life without her. Another source said, "There is an enormous loss, as [the Queen] played a very important part in all of their lives. But I'm impressed at how smoothly things are moving forward given all the little hiccups that there are in the background."

